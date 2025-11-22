AGP President Atul Bora criticised Congress for questioning the ECI's Special Revision of voter rolls in Assam, calling it a routine pre-election process. He accused the opposition party of politicising the issue for political gain.

Assam Minister and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) President Atul Bora on Saturday criticised the Congress party for questioning the Election Commission of India's (ECI) decision to conduct a Special Revision (SR) of voter rolls in the state, saying the party was "doing politics" despite a clear clarification from the EC that the process was routine and required ahead of elections.

Responding to the Congress's argument that the Special Revision of voter rolls was unnecessary since the National Register of Citizens (NRC) had already been completed in Assam, Bora said the criticism was baseless. "The senior election officer of the Commission said that there is no need to worry. This is a special revision. Special revision happens before every election. Those outside and those working here get a chance to vote. There is no need to worry," he told ANI.

Congress accused of politicising issue

Accusing the Congress of politicising the issue, Bora said, "Yes, it seems that when it has been cleared by the Election Commission, it seems they are doing politics. What else is there? They keep accusing us. They keep losing. They keep accusing."

Bora attacks Congress over Assam Accord

He further attacked the Congress over its handling of the Assam Accord, pointing out that although the historic agreement was signed in 1985, successive Congress governments failed to implement key provisions. "Congress was behind infiltration. They encouraged infiltrators to come into India, into Assam. The Assam agitation began in 1979 and continued for 5 years, culminating in an accord in 1985. Congress was in power for a long time. When Congress was in power, we lost more than 860 lives. They are responsible," he alleged.

Bora said the current government, unlike past regimes, was committed to safeguarding the rights and interests of indigenous communities in Assam. "We do not see after that accord that anything was done by the then Congress government. But this government has been serious about protecting indigenous people's rights and concerns," he said.

Bora dismisses Congress's protest plans

When asked about the Congress's plans for a large protest rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on December 14 against alleged voter manipulation or "vote chori", Bora dismissed it as political theatrics. "This is not new for Rahul. He has been saying this for many days. But what is the result? What is the outcome in the Bihar elections? You are seeing the outcome," he added.

ECI details Special Revision process in Assam

Earlier on Monday, the ECI announced a special revision of electoral rolls in Assam, where the assembly elections are scheduled to be held in 2026. This 'special revision' is not the same as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive being carried out by the EC in 12 states and union territories, given Assam's distinct citizenship framework and the ongoing Supreme Court-monitored National Register of Citizens (NRC) process.

According to a letter addressed to the Assam Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), ECI Secretary Pawan Diwan said, "I am directed to convey that the Commission has directed a Special Revision (SR) u/s 21 of the Representation of the People's Act 1950, with reference to January 1, 2026, as the qualifying date, in the State of Assam."

During the SIR drive being carried out in other states, the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are tasked with conducting house-to-house verification using blank forms. However, according to the EC, the BLOs in Assam will be given a pre-filled register to verify existing electors.

"ERO of each Assembly Constituency shall be responsible for ensuring that no eligible citizen is left out while at the same time no ineligible person is included in the Electoral Roll," the letter read.

"Before the draft publication, exercise of removal of all logical errors and standardisation of addresses and checking quality of photographs shall be completed in a time-bound manner. The Commission has directed to take all-out efforts to ensure 100 per cent removal of probable duplicate/multiple entries identified by the system/field reports, after BLO verification from the electoral roll during the current round of pre-revision activities," it read.

Moreover, the EC's letter stated that the applicant can choose to furnish their Aadhar Number. "However, no application for inclusion of name in the electoral roll shall be denied and no entries in the electoral roll shall be deleted for inability of an individual to furnish or intimate Aadhaar Number," the letter read. (ANI)