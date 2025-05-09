Delhi conducted air raid siren tests amidst escalating tensions with Pakistan following a terror incident. Sirens are being installed on high-rise buildings across the city to enhance emergency preparedness.

The civil defence directorate on Friday (May 9) carried out testing of an air raid siren installed atop the multistorey PWD building in ITO. Around 3:00 pm, the testing started, and it lasted for 15 to 20 minutes. The testing coincides with escalating tensions between India and Pakistan over shelling and missile assaults following the Pahalgam terror incident on Tuesday, April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 people, primarily tourists.

Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma was also present at the spot. The general public was requested to remain calm and not panic during the testing exercise in the national capital. "The installation of sirens in Delhi has begun," Verma stated.

He said, "All of Delhi's high-rise structures will have sirens fitted. It has an 8-kilometer range. Forty to fifty extra sirens will be put in Delhi's high-rise buildings starting tonight. In the event of an emergency, we will run it. From a single command center, we can operate it."

Security intensified in national capital

As tensions between India and Pakistan increased following the Pakistani military's use of drones and missiles to strike multiple border locations on Thursday night (May 8), Delhi's key installations, including government buildings and busy areas, were heavily guarded today.

According to a senior police official, more forces, including paramilitary soldiers, are being sent to protect all critical institutions, such as government buildings, sewage treatment plants, water treatment plants, courts, and foreign embassies. Additionally, police stepped up their surveillance in busy places including markets, train stations, shopping centers, parks, and metro stations.

Delhi Police officers' leaves canceled

All Delhi Police officers' leaves were canceled on Thursday night due to the high level of tension. "The night watch has been stepped up. An officer declared, "We will use additional force in all sensitive areas."

Police sources claim that in order to assess the security arrangements, the special commissioners of each zone are meeting with their deputies. "Law and order in their respective regions is being closely monitored by each DCP. According to a police source, Delhi Police is prepared to handle any circumstance.