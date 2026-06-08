Pakistan has issued 737 visas to Indian Sikh pilgrims to enable their participation in events marking the Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjan Dev Ji. The events are scheduled to be held in Pakistan from June 10 to 19.

Pakistan on Monday issued 737 visas to Indian pilgrims to enable their participation in events marking the Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjan Dev Ji, scheduled to be held in Pakistan from June 10 to June 19. The announcement was made by the Pakistan High Commission in India in a post on X.

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"The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued 737 visas to pilgrims from India to participate in the annual festival scheduled on the eve of Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjun Dev Ji to be held in Pakistan from 10-19 June 2026," the mission said.

Commitment to Bilateral Protocol

The pilgrimage is part of the religious visits undertaken by Sikh devotees to various gurdwaras in Pakistan associated with Sikh history and heritage. The issuance of visas is in line with the Government of Pakistan's commitment to fully implement the Bilateral Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974.

Every year, a large number of Indian pilgrims visit Pakistan to observe various religious festivals and occasions. In 2024, Pakistan issued 962 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to facilitate their participation in the annual festival marking the Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjan Dev Ji.

The Martyrdom of Guru Arjan Dev Ji

According to Sikh historical accounts, Guru Arjan Dev Ji, the fifth Sikh Guru, attained martyrdom on June 16, 1606, during the reign of Mughal Emperor Jahangir. The Guru is believed to have faced severe persecution after refusing to abandon the teachings and spiritual path established by Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

Historical narratives state that he was subjected to intense torture before being taken to a river, where he disappeared from public view.

Sikhs across the world observe June 16 each year as Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjan Dev Ji, who is revered as the first martyr in Sikh history. His sacrifice is regarded as a defining moment in the evolution of Sikhism.

A Defining Moment in Sikh History

Sikh tradition holds that prior to Guru Arjan Dev Ji's martyrdom, the faith primarily emphasised devotion, compassion, service, hard work, and peaceful coexistence. The teachings of the Sikh Gurus focused on belief in one God, humanitarian values, and harmony among communities.

Guru Arjan Dev Ji's martyrdom is widely remembered as a pivotal event that shaped the future course of the Sikh community. (ANI)