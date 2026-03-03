Donald Trump announced he will attend this year's White House Correspondents' Dinner as honoree, ending a years-long boycott. On Truth Social, he claimed the correspondents now admit he is 'the G.O.A.T.' and said he boycotted it before due to 'FAKE NEWS'.

Trump ends boycott, to be honoree at WH Correspondents' Dinner

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he has accepted an invitation to attend this year's White House Correspondents' Dinner as the honoree, ending a year-long boycott of the event and said that the "correspondents" according to him now admit that he is the "truly one of the Greatest Presidents in the History of our Country, the G.O.A.T."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the White House Correspondents' Association had asked him "very nicely" to take on the role of the annual dinner, a tradition that began in 1924 under the US President Calvin Coolidge. "The White House Correspondents Association has asked me, very nicely, to be the Honoree at this year's Dinner, a long and storied tradition since it began in 1924, under then President Calvin Coolidge. In honor of our Nation's 250th Birthday, and the fact that these "Correspondents" now admit that I am truly one of the Greatest Presidents in the History of our Country, the G.O.A.T., according to many, it will be my Honor to accept their invitation," Trump said.

He added that he plans to work on it to make it the " GREATEST, HOTTEST, and MOST SPECTACULAR DINNER, OF ANY KIND, EVER!" Trump also reflected on his previous decision to skip the dinner during his first term, citing what he described as hostile media coverage at the time. "Because the Press was extraordinarily bad to me, FAKE NEWS ALL, right from the beginning of my First Term, I boycotted the event, and never went as Honoree. However, I look forward to being with everyone this year. Hopefully, it will be something very Special," he said.

The White House Correspondents' Dinner traditionally brings together journalists, elected officials and public figures to celebrate press freedom and the First Amendment. Trump's decision to attend as honoree marks a significant shift from his earlier approach to the event.

Trump slams Biden, Obama over Iran Nuclear Deal

Earlier, US President Donald Trump launched a sharp attack on former President Joe Biden and Barack Obama, saying that if he hadn't "terminated Obama's horrendous Iran Nuclear Deal", Iran would have had a Nuclear Weapon three years ago. He criticised the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (Iran Nuclear Deal), which he had unilaterally terminated during his first term in 2018.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed that had the deal remained intact, Iran would have acquired nuclear weapons three years ago. "If I didn't terminate Obama's horrendous Iran Nuclear Deal, Iran would have had a Nuclear Weapon three years ago. That was the most dangerous transaction we have ever entered into, and had it been allowed to stand, the world would be an entirely different place right now. You can blame Barack Hussein Obama and Sleepy Joe Biden," Trump wrote. (ANI)