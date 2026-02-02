Pakistani security forces killed 145 militants in a 40-hour operation in Balochistan after coordinated BLA attacks across multiple districts that killed 17 security personnel and 31 civilians.

In one of the most intense escalations of violence in recent years, Pakistan’s security forces killed 145 militants over a 40-hour period following a series of coordinated attacks in Balochistan, officials said. The southwestern province — long beset by insurgency and unrest — saw armed assaults erupt across multiple districts, prompting large-scale counter-operations by the military, police, and counterterrorism units.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a banned separatist group, claimed responsibility for orchestrating the synchronized offensive, dubbing it “Operation Herof” or the “black storm.” According to provincial authorities, militants struck nearly simultaneously in Quetta, Gwadar, Mastung, and Noshki, among other areas, using gunfire and attempted suicide bombings against security installations and civilian targets.

Officials reported that the attacks caused significant casualties, including 17 law enforcement personnel and 31 civilians, as well as substantial damage to infrastructure. Hospitals in affected areas were placed on emergency footing to handle the inflow of wounded. Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos on streets, with burnt-out vehicles and bullet-ridden buildings marking the aftermath of the violence.

Security forces responded swiftly with intelligence-led operations, drawing on pre-attack warnings that helped forestall broader territorial gains by the militants. The sustained offensive, spanning roughly two days, resulted in the deaths of 145 militants, the highest toll in such a short time since the insurgency gained momentum.

The Pakistani military alleged that some militant factions were backed by external actors — a claim that was unequivocally rejected by India, which called accusations “baseless” and urged Islamabad to address internal grievances fuelling unrest.

The violence underscores Balochistan’s deep-rooted security challenges, where separatist and militant groups have long fought against state forces, seeking greater autonomy and control over the province’s natural resources. Analysts say the latest clashes reflect both the persistence of insurgent networks and the government’s determination to assert control, even as civilian casualties highlight the broader humanitarian cost of the conflict.

