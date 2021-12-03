  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pakistan's Embassy in Serbia trolls Imran Khan on Twitter

    In what could pose a major diplomatic embarrassment for the Imran Khan government, a diplomatic Twitter handle of the country has exposed how the staff at the embassy had not been paid their salaries.

    Pakistan Embassy in Serbia trolls Imran Khan on Twitter
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    Serbia, First Published Dec 3, 2021, 12:28 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    In what has posed a major diplomatic embarrassment for the Imran Khan government, a diplomatic Twitter handle of the country has exposed how the staff at the embassy had not been paid their salaries. The post made on the verified Twitter handle of the Pakistan Embassy in Serbia on December 3 at 11:26 AM questioned Imran Khan's 'Naya Pakistan' model.

    It further said that with inflation breaking all previous records, Islamabad cannot expect its personnel to remain silent. At the same time, the post also noted that embassy staff had not been paid for three months and their children had been forced out of school due to non-payment of fees.

    The post also carried a video lampooning the Pakistan Prime Minister over his remark stating 'Aap ne ghabrana nahi' (you do not have to worry at all). The video, created with the watermark of Saeed Alevi Official, slammed the government over the high prices of daily essentials like food items and medicines and accused the government of leading the country down to the path of doom.

    A red-faced Islamabad is likely to issue a statement, which will most likely state that the Twitter account had been hacked. The Twitter post sparked off a frenzy among social media users with many users commending the author of the post for exposing the true situation that the country is in today.

    To note, Pakistan's inflation rate is at 11.5 per cent, the country's highest in the last 20 months. As a result, prices of fruits, vegetables and meat have skyrocketed in both rural and urban areas of Pakistan.

    Also Read:

    Exclusive: 'Congress has clearly not been able to perform its role'

    Russia's Vladimir Putin describes India as 'authoritative centre of multipolar world'

    Last Updated Dec 3, 2021, 1:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UK approves GlaxoSmithKline drug to treat COVID effective against Omicron variant gcw

    UK approves GlaxoSmithKline drug to treat COVID, company says it's effective against Omicron variant

    Vladimir Putin describes India as authoritative centres of multipolar world ahead of visit gcw

    Russia's Vladimir Putin describes India as 'authoritative centre of multipolar world' ahead of visit

    US reports first confirmed case of Omicron coronavirus variant in South Africa returnee-dnm

    US reports first confirmed case of Omicron coronavirus variant in South Africa returnee

    Omicron variant could outcompete delta says south african disease expert gcw

    Omicron variant could outcompete highly contagious Delta, says South African disease expert

    At least 37 per cent of world's population has never used internet United Nations gcw

    At least 37 per cent of world's population has never used internet, reveals United Nations

    Recent Stories

    Heart broken by Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif got help from mother to move on; read deets RCB

    Heart-broken by Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif got help from mother to move on; read deets

    Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 Fans trigger meme fest ahead of its release Check out gcw

    Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2: Fans trigger meme fest ahead of its release; Check out

    Need to convert fintech initiatives into fintech revolution, a low-cost, reliable payment system: PM Modi-dnm

    Need to convert fintech initiatives into ‘fintech revolution’, a low-cost, reliable payment system: PM Modi

    Actress Alexandra Daddario, film producer Andrew Form ENGAGED! drb

    Actress Alexandra Daddario, film producer Andrew Form ENGAGED!

    Punjab Election 2022 Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala joins Congress ahead of polls gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala joins Congress ahead of polls

    Recent Videos

    Ashes 2021-22: Milestones that can be attained-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22: Milestones that can be attained

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Rapid-fire with Tadap stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria drb

    Exclusive: Rapid-fire with ‘Tadap’ stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria

    Video Icon
    Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif wedding here is how the bride's organic mehendi was prepared drb

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Here is how the bride’s organic mehendi was prepared

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: Des Buckingham asserts MCFC won't get carried away with 5-1 ATKMB rout (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham asserts MCFC won't get carried away with 5-1 ATKMB rout (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs MCFC, Match Highlights (Game 14): Mumbai City FC routs ATK Mohun Bagan 5-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 14): Mumbai City routs ATK Mohun Bagan 5-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon