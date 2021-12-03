Pakistan's Embassy in Serbia trolls Imran Khan on Twitter

In what could pose a major diplomatic embarrassment for the Imran Khan government, a diplomatic Twitter handle of the country has exposed how the staff at the embassy had not been paid their salaries.

In what has posed a major diplomatic embarrassment for the Imran Khan government, a diplomatic Twitter handle of the country has exposed how the staff at the embassy had not been paid their salaries. The post made on the verified Twitter handle of the Pakistan Embassy in Serbia on December 3 at 11:26 AM questioned Imran Khan's 'Naya Pakistan' model.

It further said that with inflation breaking all previous records, Islamabad cannot expect its personnel to remain silent. At the same time, the post also noted that embassy staff had not been paid for three months and their children had been forced out of school due to non-payment of fees.

The post also carried a video lampooning the Pakistan Prime Minister over his remark stating 'Aap ne ghabrana nahi' (you do not have to worry at all). The video, created with the watermark of Saeed Alevi Official, slammed the government over the high prices of daily essentials like food items and medicines and accused the government of leading the country down to the path of doom.

A red-faced Islamabad is likely to issue a statement, which will most likely state that the Twitter account had been hacked. The Twitter post sparked off a frenzy among social media users with many users commending the author of the post for exposing the true situation that the country is in today.

To note, Pakistan's inflation rate is at 11.5 per cent, the country's highest in the last 20 months. As a result, prices of fruits, vegetables and meat have skyrocketed in both rural and urban areas of Pakistan.

