Exclusive: 'Congress has clearly not been able to perform its role'

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress Mamata Banerjee created a flutter during her recent visit to Maharashtra when she targeted the Congress party with regard to its ability to lead the Opposition and questioned whether the United Progressive Alliance really existed anymore today. To understand the context of her statements and the ongoing tussle with the Congress, Asianet Newsable reached out to TMC Member of Parliament Sougata Roy for a rapid-fire interaction. Here's what he had to say...

What led to this fallout between the TMC and the Congress?

There has been no dialogue with the Congress in recent times. What Mamata feels, she has mentioned.

At a time when the Opposition should stand united, should Congress be really kept away?

I do not want to make any drastic statements. Congress has clearly not been able to perform its role

Is Congress not in a position to lead the Opposition in today's scenario?

Congress has to get its act together. There are problems in all the states (state Congress units) and also at the centre (New Delhi). Congress is unable to take any initiative to take all the Opposition parties together. That's why all this problem is arising.

Is Mamata Banerjee projecting herself as an opponent to PM Modi in 2024?

She has just started going out and reaching out to other places (roping other party leaders in different states). How can it happen overnight? And how can she project herself (as the opponent to PM Modi)? How can she lead as the Opposition? She is acting like an Opposition predecessor from Bengal to other parties and there is no problem

How confident is TMC about assembly elections in different states?

We cannot say how confident we are, we are trying. We will fight in Goa and we will fight in Tripura. We shall fight in Meghalaya when elections come.

Also Read

Mirage fighter aircraft's tyre stolen in a traffic jam near Lucknow

Bhopal gas tragedy: Revisiting Padma Shri Abdul Jabbar's 3-decade-long crusade for justice