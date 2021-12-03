  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Exclusive: 'Congress has clearly not been able to perform its role'

    Asianet Newsable reached out to TMC Member of Parliament Sougata Roy for a rapid-fire interaction. 

    Exclusive interview with Sougata Roy on Mamata onslaught on Congress YCB
    Author
    yacoob md
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 3, 2021, 11:52 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress Mamata Banerjee created a flutter during her recent visit to Maharashtra when she targeted the Congress party with regard to its ability to lead the Opposition and questioned whether the United Progressive Alliance really existed anymore today. To understand the context of her statements and the ongoing tussle with the Congress, Asianet Newsable reached out to TMC Member of Parliament Sougata Roy for a rapid-fire interaction. Here's what he had to say...

    What led to this fallout between the TMC and the Congress?

    There has been no dialogue with the Congress in recent times. What Mamata feels, she has mentioned.

    At a time when the Opposition should stand united, should Congress be really kept away?

    I do not want to make any drastic statements. Congress has clearly not been able to perform its role

    Is Congress not in a position to lead the Opposition in today's scenario?

    Congress has to get its act together. There are problems in all the states (state Congress units) and also at the centre (New Delhi). Congress is unable to take any initiative to take all the Opposition parties together. That's why all this problem is arising.

    Is Mamata Banerjee projecting herself as an opponent to PM Modi in 2024?

    She has just started going out and reaching out to other places (roping other party leaders in different states). How can it happen overnight? And how can she project herself (as the opponent to PM Modi)? How can she lead as the Opposition? She is acting like an Opposition predecessor from Bengal to other parties and there is no problem

    How confident is TMC about assembly elections in different states?

    We cannot say how confident we are, we are trying. We will fight in Goa and we will fight in Tripura. We shall fight in Meghalaya when elections come.

    Also Read

    Mirage fighter aircraft's tyre stolen in a traffic jam near Lucknow

    Bhopal gas tragedy: Revisiting Padma Shri Abdul Jabbar's 3-decade-long crusade for justice

    Last Updated Dec 3, 2021, 11:52 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Omicron suspects now 28 in Maharashtra, infected samples from past week sent for genome sequence-dnm

    Omicron suspects now 28 in Maharashtra, infected samples from past week sent for genome sequence

    Cyclone Jawad: Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha brace for Saturday impact

    Cyclone Jawad: Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha brace for Saturday impact

    India will have 9 nuclear reactors by 2024 first will be in Haryana gcw

    India will have 9 nuclear reactors by 2024, first will be in Haryana

    Omicron in India 5 contacts of Karnataka patient test positive isolated admitted gcw

    Omicron in India: 5 contacts of Karnataka patient test positive; isolated, admitted in govt hospital

    Modi government rubbishes World Press Freedom Index 2021, calls report questionable

    Modi government rubbishes World Press Freedom Index 2021, calls report questionable

    Recent Stories

    Katrina Kaif didn't invite her exes-Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, to her wedding? Read this RCB

    Katrina Kaif didn't invite her exes-Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, to her wedding? Read this

    Omicron suspects now 28 in Maharashtra, infected samples from past week sent for genome sequence-dnm

    Omicron suspects now 28 in Maharashtra, infected samples from past week sent for genome sequence

    Coronavirus India reports 9,216 new COVID-19 cases; recoveries soar over 3.4 crore-dnm

    Coronavirus: India reports 9,216 new COVID-19 cases; recoveries soar over 3.4 crore

    Urfi Javed goes BRALESS, poses in middle of Mumbai street; diva gets trolled (Pictures) RCB

    Urfi Javed goes braless, poses in middle of Mumbai street; diva gets trolled (Pictures)

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja ruled out; toss delayed-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja ruled out; toss delayed

    Recent Videos

    Ashes 2021-22: Milestones that can be attained-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22: Milestones that can be attained

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Rapid-fire with Tadap stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria drb

    Exclusive: Rapid-fire with ‘Tadap’ stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria

    Video Icon
    Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif wedding here is how the bride's organic mehendi was prepared drb

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Here is how the bride’s organic mehendi was prepared

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: Des Buckingham asserts MCFC won't get carried away with 5-1 ATKMB rout (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham asserts MCFC won't get carried away with 5-1 ATKMB rout (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs MCFC, Match Highlights (Game 14): Mumbai City FC routs ATK Mohun Bagan 5-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 14): Mumbai City routs ATK Mohun Bagan 5-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon