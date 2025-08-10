India and Pakistan may hold separate naval drills just 60 nautical miles apart in the Arabian Sea on August 11 and 12, weeks after Operation Sindoor. A Pakistan-Sri Lanka drill in Trincomalee was reportedly scrapped after India’s objections.

New Delhi: In a first after Operation Sindoor, India and Pakistan are set to conduct separate naval exercises in the Arabian Sea on August 11 and 12 within a distance of just 60 nautical miles. According to reports, the Indian Navy will carry out its maritime drills from August 11 to 12 off the coast of Porbandar and Okha in Gujarat. Both sides have also announced separate firing exercises. Although such military activities are routine, reports point out that the timing and location of the drills are significant, coming amid strained relations between New Delhi and Islamabad following Operation Sindoor, which was launched in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack which killed 26 people.

Pakistan-Sri Lanka Drill Called Off?

Earlier this year, a proposed joint naval exercise between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the strategic waters of Trincomalee was called off after India expressed its concerns to Colombo. Located on Sri Lanka’s northeastern coast, Trincomalee holds considerable strategic value in the Indian Ocean, particularly for India’s maritime security interests.

Reports suggested that the planned drills, part of regular engagements between the two navies, were to be held off the Trincomalee coast. However, the exercise was shelved following New Delhi’s communication of its reservations to the Sri Lankan authorities. The joint manoeuvres had reportedly been scheduled just weeks before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Colombo. The Pakistan and Sri Lankan navies have traditionally maintained cordial ties, with regular port calls and joint wargames. Neither Sri Lanka nor Pakistan officially commented on the exercise.