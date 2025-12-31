Pakistan's Army Chief, Asim Munir, hosted his daughter's wedding to her cousin, Abdul Rehman, at the Army Headquarters in Rawalpindi. The high-security ceremony was attended by top political and military leaders, including the President and PM.

Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, recently arranged the wedding of his daughter Mahnoor to her first cousin, Abdul Rehman, in a ceremony held on December 26 at the Pakistan Army Headquarters in Rawalpindi, according to multiple media reports.

The marriage, confirmed by Pakistani journalists including Zahid Gishkori, took place in a discreet and tightly secured setting, with no official photographs released to the media. Despite the low-profile approach, the guest list reflected the high stature of the event. President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the chief of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), and senior serving and retired military officers were among those reported to have attended.

Abdul Rehman, the groom, is the son of Munir’s brother Qasim Munir. He previously served as a captain in the Pakistan Army before transitioning to the civil services through a quota reserved for military personnel. He currently holds the position of assistant commissioner under that quota arrangement.

The wedding marked the third marriage of Munir’s four daughters and was attended by around 400 guests, though it was intentionally kept out of the public spotlight for security reasons and privacy. Some Pakistan outlets clarified that despite coinciding with the visit of the United Arab Emirates President, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE leader did not participate in the wedding ceremony itself.

Analysts and observers have noted that family and kinship ties remain influential within Pakistan’s elite circles, particularly among military leadership. The presence of top civilian and military figures at this private family event has reignited discussions about the interplay between military power and political authority in Pakistan’s governance structure, given the army’s longstanding influence in the country’s political life.

Overall, the marriage of Mahnoor Munir to her cousin Abdul Rehman at Rawalpindi Army Headquarters was both a family celebration and an event that drew wider attention due to its guest list and context within Pakistan’s elite networks.