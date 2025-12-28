Pakistan's High Commissioner to Bangladesh announced that Dhaka-Karachi direct flights are expected to start in January. During a meeting with Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, both sides discussed expanding trade, investment, and cultural exchanges.

High Commissioner of Pakistan to Bangladesh, Imran Haider, on Sunday paid a courtesy call on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House in Dhaka. During the meeting, the Pakistan High Commissioner said that Dhaka-Karachi direct flights are expected to start in January, the Chief Adviser's Press Wing said in a statement on Sunday.

Expanding Cooperation in Key Sectors

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to expand cooperation in trade, investment and aviation, as well as scaling up cultural, educational and medical exchanges to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two South Asian nations, it added.

Trade and Investment Growth

The Pakistani High Commissioner noted that bilateral trade has recorded 20 per cent growth compared to last year, with business communities from both countries actively exploring new investment opportunities.

Cultural and Educational Exchanges

He also highlighted a significant increase in cultural exchanges, adding that Bangladeshi students have shown strong interest in higher education opportunities in Pakistan, particularly in medical sciences, nanotechnology and artificial intelligence.

Haider further said that Pakistan has witnessed a rise in patients travelling to its leading hospitals for liver and kidney transplants and noted that the country is ready to offer training and academic opportunities in transplantation-related medical fields.

Chief Adviser Emphasises Stronger Ties

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus welcomed the growing interactions between the two countries and emphasised the importance of increased visits, as well as cultural, educational and people-to-people exchanges among SAARC member states.

Professor Yunus also underscored the need to further boost Bangladesh-Pakistan trade and expressed hope that during Haider's tenure, both countries would explore new avenues for investment and joint venture businesses.

SDG Coordinator and Senior Secretary Lamiya Morshed was also present at the meeting. (ANI)