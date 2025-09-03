At least 14 people were killed and 35 others sustained injuries after a massive blast near a Balochistan National Party (BNP) rally in Quetta in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Tuesday.

At least 14 people were killed and 35 others sustained injuries after a massive blast near a Balochistan National Party (BNP) rally in Quetta in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Tuesday, The Express Tribune reported. According to The Express Tribune, the explosion occurred near Shahwani Stadium shortly after an event commemorating the fourth death anniversary of Sardar Attaullah Mengal had concluded. Balochistan Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar confirmed the number of casualties.

According to police, initial findings suggest the attack targeted BNP leader Akhtar Mengal and his convoy; however, Mengal remained unharmed in the attack, The Express Tribune reported.

Security forces quickly sealed off the area, and emergency services rushed the wounded to nearby hospitals. Several of the injured are reported to be in critical condition. BNP spokesperson Sajid Tareen told the media that 13 party members were killed in the explosion, which occurred moments after Akhtar Mengal's vehicle passed the spot.

"The moment Akhtar Mengal's vehicle passed by, a loud explosion occurred," Tareen said, as quoted by The Express Tribune.

Authorities are still investigating the nature of the blast, whether it involved an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) or a suicide bomber. Later, Akhtar Mengal confirmed his safety in a post on X, expressing sorrow over the loss of his party workers.

"Thank you for your prayers and messages. Alhamdulillah, I am safe, but deeply heartbroken at the loss of our workers. Around 15 have been martyred and many injured. They stood by me and gave their lives for our cause. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten. May Allah grant them Jannah and give patience to their families. This is a debt on me, and I will carry it with responsibility and resolve," he stated in the X post.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti denounced the attack, calling it a cowardly act by the enemies of peace. He said such violence aims to destabilise the region and spread fear, The Express Tribune reported.

Bugti also ordered top-quality medical care for the injured and a thorough investigation into the matter. He also urged law enforcement to apprehend those behind the attack quickly.

A special committee has been formed to investigate the incident and submit a report. Meanwhile, security measures have been intensified across Quetta.

