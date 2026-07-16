Donald Trump announced the release of an American woman, Dena Karari, from Iran, where she was detained since Dec 2024. Trump thanked Iran for the 'gesture of Goodwill' and criticized the Joe Biden administration over the detention.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) expressed appreciation for Iran's "gesture of Goodwill" after the release of an American woman who, according to him, had been detained in the country since December 2024. In a post on Truth Social, Trump announced that the woman had safely left Iran. He said, "Iran has allowed an American Citizen, who was wrongfully detained in December of 2024 under the "presidency" of Sleepy Joe Biden, to leave the Country. She is now safely outside of Iran and in good condition. The United States of America appreciates this gesture of Goodwill by Iran!" Trump also targeted the Joe Biden administration since the woman was detained in Iran during Biden's presidency.

According to CNN, Trump did not identify the woman or provide additional details about the circumstances of her release. CNN reported that it had reached out to the White House and the Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs for comment.

American Woman Identified, Lawyer Credits Trump

The woman was later identified by her attorney as Dena Karari, CNN reported. International human rights lawyer Jared Genser confirmed her release in a post on X, saying, "I am delighted and excited to report that my client U.S. citizen #DenaKarari, who had been trapped in #Iran since December 2024 on bogus charges, is now free." I am delighted and excited to report that my client U.S. citizen #DenaKarari, who had been trapped in #Iran since December 2024 on bogus charges is now free. This would not have happened but for the extraordinary and relentless efforts of President @realDonaldTrump. Dena is now… — Jared Genser (@JaredGenser) July 15, 2026

Genser credited Trump for the outcome, saying, "This would not have happened but for the extraordinary and relentless efforts of President @realDonaldTrump. Dena is now safe and travelling back to the United States."

According to CNN, a source familiar with the matter said Karari had been detained, charged and later released on bail but remained subject to an exit ban that prevented her from leaving Iran until now. CNN also reported that, as of last month, the US government was tracking at least six Americans detained in Iran, including two who had been officially designated as wrongfully detained.

Trump Issues Warning to Iran Amid Tensions

Trump's post comes at a time when there is an ongoing conflict with Iran, related to which there was also a query in the Pennsylvania Defense and Innovation Summit on whether he was giving any deadline before initiating strikes. Responding to a query on whether Trump has given Terhan any deadline before he initiates strikes on civilian assets inside the Islamic Republic, Trump said, "I don't like giving deadlines, but they pretty much know--they know the story. They better behave."

Earlier, on Tuesday, Trump, during an interview with Fox News, warned that the United States would start targeting Iranian power plants and bridges "next week" as part of its border strikes on the Islamic Republic, unless Tehran returns to the negotiating table. He further cautioned that Iran would not "have anybody left" if it failed to reach a deal with Washington.

"We're going to hit them very hard tomorrow night. We're going to hit them very hard the night after, and then next week it gets really bad for them, because next week comes the power plants. Next week comes the bridges. We're going to knock out all their power plants. We're going to knock out all their bridges unless they get to the table and negotiate," Trump told Fox News. (ANI)