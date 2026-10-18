MoS Pabitra Margherita met NZ Minister Mark Mitchell in Auckland to discuss strengthening bilateral ties. At an INZBC event, he promoted PM Modi's 5F formula. Earlier, he signed an MoU in Samoa to support persons with disabilities.

Margherita's Engagement in New Zealand

Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita held a meeting with New Zealand's Minister of Police Mark Mitchell in Auckland on Sunday, where both dignitaries engaged in discussions concerning matters of shared significance and ways to enhance bilateral relations. The discussions between Margherita and Mitchell took place during a business event organised by the India New Zealand Business Council (INZBC) in Auckland. Following the gathering, MoS Margherita shared on X, "Happy to meet New Zealand Minister Hon. Mark Mitchell at a business event organised by the India New Zealand Business Council during my visit to Auckland. Glad to exchange views on issues of mutual importance and explore avenues to strengthen India-New Zealand ties."

Throughout the business interaction, Margherita drew attention to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 5F formula, Farm to Fibre, Fibre to Factory, Factory to Fashion, and Fashion to Foreign, representing a strategic framework designed to strengthen India's textile value chain and broaden international market prospects. In another post on X, he noted, "Participated in a business interaction organised by India New Zealand Business Council in Auckland, bringing together leaders from the textile and fashion sectors to explore opportunities for India-New Zealand collaboration. Highlighted Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi's 5F Formula, Farm to Fibre, Fibre to Factory, Factory to Fashion, and Fashion to Foreign, a vision to strengthen India's textile value chain and expand global market opportunities."

Earlier in the day, Margherita sought blessings from Maa Durga during a transit visit to Auckland, using the occasion to interact with members of the Bengali Indian diaspora.

Strengthening Ties with Samoa

Margherita reached Auckland after concluding his official visit to the Pacific island nation of Samoa. On Saturday, he met representatives of the Indian diaspora in Apia, Samoa, praising their contribution towards strengthening ties between the two countries by describing them as a "living bridge". "Had a warm and engaging interaction with members of the Indian community in Apia, Samoa. It was heartening to hear about their experiences and their enduring bonds with India. They also expressed appreciation for Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's sustained efforts towards the welfare of the Indian diaspora and the enhanced global stature of the Indian passport. The Indian diaspora serves as a living bridge of friendship and understanding between India and Samoa, further strengthening the ties between our two countries," Margherita posted on X.

MoU Signed for Disability Support

On Wednesday, Margherita, alongside Samoa's Prime Minister La'auli Leuatea Schmidt, formally signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at implementing the SENESE project under the Indian government's Grant-in-Aid scheme. Elaborating on the project via X, Margherita stated, "The project aims to strengthen support for children and persons with disabilities through accessible infrastructure, audiology services, inclusive education, early learning and vocational training, creating greater opportunities for their development and inclusion in society."

During their meeting, Margherita and Prime Minister Schmidt discussed deepening diplomatic cooperation and furthering mutual objectives. (ANI)