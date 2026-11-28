A lucky lottery ticket chosen using South Indian astrology has brought a financial windfall to a 35-year-old engineer from Tamil Nadu living in the UAE. Aravindan K won Dh25,000 (approximately Rs 6.3 lakh) in Abu Dhabi's Big Ticket draw after selecting his ticket number based on astrological beliefs.

A lucky lottery ticket chosen using South Indian astrology has brought a financial windfall to a 35-year-old engineer from Tamil Nadu living in the UAE. Aravindan K won Dh25,000 (approximately Rs 6.3 lakh) in Abu Dhabi's Big Ticket draw after selecting his ticket number based on astrological beliefs. The unexpected win has come at an important time for his family, particularly as he has been looking for ways to support his mother's medical expenses.

According to a report by Gulf News, Aravindan received the winning call after purchasing a Big Ticket entry jointly with his brother. Although he usually participated in the lottery with his friends, he decided to try a different approach this time and bought a ticket with his brother, choosing the number with the help of South Indian astrology.

Speaking about his unexpected fortune, Aravindan said he was overwhelmed with excitement when he received the call confirming his win.

"I was really excited when I received the call and felt incredibly fortunate. My family needed this financial support, particularly for my mother's medical expenses, so the win has come at a very important time for us," he said, as quoted by Gulf News.

How Aravindan discovered Abu Dhabi's Big Ticket

Originally from Tamil Nadu, Aravindan first learned about Big Ticket through his former colleagues during a six-month work assignment in Abu Dhabi last year. After completing the assignment, he continued participating in the lottery, generally purchasing tickets alongside his friends.

Following his latest win, the engineer plans to divide the prize money with his brother, who joined him in purchasing the winning ticket. He also hopes that his friends, some of whom are dealing with financial difficulties, will get an opportunity to experience a similar stroke of luck.

Expressing his wish to share his good fortune, Aravindan said, "Big Ticket has been a great help to me and I would love to share a similar experience with my friends one day."

Three other Indians also win Rs 6.3 lakh

Aravindan was among four Indian expatriates who won Dh25,000 each in Big Ticket's third weekly electronic draw for November. The other winners were Makarand Nivrutti Patil, an Indian expatriate living in Sharjah, and Sharafudheen Kasim, who is also based in the UAE.

The fourth winner, Preethy Anto Antony Anthikkat Vakko, works as a quality control inspector in Abu Dhabi. She reportedly broke down in tears of joy after receiving the winning call.

Big Ticket's Dh25 million grand prize

Meanwhile, Big Ticket's November promotion features a grand prize of Dh25 million, with the winner scheduled to be announced during a live draw on December 3. The promotion also includes weekly electronic draws, offering participants additional opportunities to win cash prizes.