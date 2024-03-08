Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ottawa horror: Six killed in shocking mass stabbing; Prime Minister expresses grief

    It is reportedly said that the Ottawa police arrested and charged Febrio De-Zoysa, a 19-year-old male student from Sri Lanka, with six counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 8, 2024, 9:09 AM IST

    A shocking incident unfolded in the Canadian capital Ottawa, as six individuals from Sri Lanka, including a mother and four young children, were brutally attacked with a knife to death on Wednesday night, marking a rare occurrence of mass murders in the country. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his horror over the "terrible tragedy," emphasizing the gravity of the situation. The father of the family also sustained injuries in the attack and is currently hospitalized.

    Investigators revealed that De-Zoysa, who had been living in the same house, was acquainted with the victims, making this tragedy even more incomprehensible.

    The victims, tragically lost in this senseless act of violence, include a 35-year-old woman and her children aged 7, 4, 2, and 2 months, along with a 40-year-old man who was a friend of the family.

    Ottawa Police Chief Eric Stubbs described the incident as a "senseless act of violence perpetrated on purely innocent people" during a news conference. Remarkably, the police had no prior interactions with either the suspect or the victim's family.

    Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe, expressing his shock, declared it as "one of the most shocking incidents of violence in our city's history." The victims were discovered within a residence in the southwestern suburb of Barrhaven after emergency calls prompted police intervention shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

    Last Updated Mar 8, 2024, 9:09 AM IST
