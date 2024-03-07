Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    US grapples with $1 Million monthly bill for seized Russian oligarch's yacht, seeks approval for sale

    The U.S. government is dealing with a staggering $1 million monthly expense to maintain a seized mega-yacht owned by a Russian oligarch, prompting efforts to gain approval for a $230 million sale. The case hangs in the hands of the judicial system which could take months.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 7, 2024, 6:53 PM IST

    The US government is unsatisfied with a large-scale payment being made every month for the mere maintenance of a seized mega yacht. Amadea which was seized when docked in the Fiji waters by the FBI in 2022 has become like an almost unbearable cost for the government in the White House.

    The US imposed grave economic sanctions on Russia, virtually cutting it out from the world payment system. Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov who is known to be close to the Kremlin had his super yacht worth hundreds of millions of dollars seized as the US advocated that the Kremlin aid failed to follow the sanctions.

    Suleiman Kerimov paid for his super yacht through an American Banking System thus flouting the West-initiated economic sanctions. FBI and the local Fiji police worked together and seized the luxurious vessel after which it was brought to the US.

    The maintenance costs of Amadea have frustrated the US government as they are shelling out close to $1 million every month. The costs include running costs, fuel, crew pay, dry-docking fees, and insurance which bring the total bill to $922,000 per month. Amidst all this, the US Department of Justice has sought to sell the luxurious vessel.

    The judicial system is set to decide on the matter as the opposing attorneys have claimed that the vessel belongs to Eduard Khudainatov, an ex-Rosneft CEO who is currently not sanctioned. The attorney has requested the return of the vessel post which Eduard Khudainatov is also ready to pay the maintenance cost borne by the US government through the American taxpayers’ money.

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2024, 6:53 PM IST
