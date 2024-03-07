Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Russia says FSB 'neutralized' ISIS cell plotting attack on synagogue in Moscow

    “While being arrested, the terrorists put up armed resistance to the Russian FSB officers, and as a result were neutralized by return fire,” the TASS news agency quoted the security service as saying in a statement.

    First Published Mar 7, 2024, 7:38 PM IST

    Russia's FSB security service reported on Thursday that it had eliminated ISIS militants who were plotting a terrorist attack on a Moscow synagogue, as per Russian state news agencies. The FSB stated that an ISIS cell, located in Kaluga, southwest of Moscow, had been intending to target Jewish worshippers at a synagogue in the capital.

    “Firearms, ammunition, as well as components for the manufacture of an improvised explosive device were found and seized,” it added.

    The Zvezda news outlet, closely associated with Russia's army and security apparatus, released an FSB video revealing two deceased individuals within a house, alongside firearms, ammunition, and knives discovered during a search.

    The FSB did not disclose the exact number of casualties resulting from the operation. They identified the fighters as members of the Afghan branch of ISIS but did not specify their citizenship. Russian authorities frequently announce the prevention of planned attacks by suspected extremist groups.

    Earlier this month, the FSB reported the killing of six suspected ISIS fighters in Ingushetia, a Muslim-majority southern region. Tensions between Russia's Muslim and Jewish communities have heightened during the Israel-Hamas conflict.

    In a related incident last October, protesters stormed an airport in Dagestan, another Muslim-majority region in the Caucasus, following a plane's arrival from Tel Aviv.

