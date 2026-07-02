Under Operation Amistad, India provides humanitarian aid to Venezuela after devastating earthquakes. An Indian Army Field Hospital is treating the injured, with PM Modi praising the doctors' efforts. The death toll has surpassed 1,900.

India's 'Operation Amistad' in Venezuela

India continues its humanitarian and relief efforts at an Indian Army Field Hospital under Operation Amistad as Venezuela attempts to recover from the catastrophic twin earthquakes that struck the nation last week, leaving over 1,900 dead and thousands more injured. In a post on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared visuals of medical and humanitarian aid being provided to people affected by the earthquakes, noting the efforts being put in at the Army Field Hospital.

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"Healing lives. Serving humanity. The Army Field Hospital continues its humanitarian mission," MEA stated. Healing lives. Serving humanity. The Army Field Hospital continues its humanitarian mission.#OperationAmistad pic.twitter.com/fRClSCPOvF — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) July 2, 2026

Earlier, the Indian Embassy in Venezuela also reiterated India's commitment to stand by the South American nation under Operation Amistad as it grapples with the aftermath of devastating earthquakes. "Operation Amistad - India stands in solidarity with the people of Venezuela in these difficult times," the Embassy said in a post on X.

PM Modi Praises Medical Professionals

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi heaped praise on medical professionals from India who are tirelessly working in quake-hit Venezuela under Operation Amistad. Prime Minister Modi, on the occasion of Doctors' Day, said that this is a shining example of how medical professionals rise during such challenging times.

In a post on X, he said, "Today, as we mark Doctors' Day, I would like to appreciate all the doctors and medical professionals from India who are tirelessly working in Venezuela, as a part of Operation Amistad. In such a challenging time, their efforts to serve those in need are shining examples of how medical professionals rise to the occasion every time our society faces a challenge."

Rescue Efforts and Medical Care

This comes after Indian Army on Wednesday rescued a 79-year-old woman from the rubble in earthquake-hit Venezuela and began advanced medical treatment as part of its humanitarian mission under Operation Amistad.

In a post on X, it said, "Operation Amistad: A Lifeline Amidst the Rubble. The Indian Army Field Hospital continues to serve as a beacon of hope, delivering compassionate medical care to those affected. For a 79-year-old survivor, rescued from the collapsed building marked only the beginning of her ordeal."

Scale of the Disaster

Meanwhile, rescue and relief operations remain underway in Venezuela after the deadly twin earthquake last week left over 1,900 people dead, according to official sources, CNN reported.

As per the American broadcaster, National Assembly President Jorge Ramirez - the acting president's brother - on Tuesday announced that at least 1,943 had died, an increase of about 200 from the day before. However, the casualty figure is believed to be much larger.

According to the US Geological Survey, there is a high likelihood that tens of thousands are dead. CNN reported that the United Nations' Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Venezuela, Gianluca Rampolla, said on Monday that the Venezuelan government and the UN are procuring 10,000 body bags in anticipation of more deaths. (ANI)