Three Indian Naval Ships, Udaygiri, Shakti and Kavaratti, have arrived at Singapore's Changi Naval Base as part of an operational deployment to South East Asia, reflecting India's commitment to strengthening regional maritime partnerships.

Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet in Singapore

Indian Naval Ships Udaygiri, Shakti and Kavaratti, led by Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet Rear Admiral Alok Ananda, arrived at the Changi Naval Base in Singapore as part of their operational deployment to South East Asia. Indian High Commission in Singapore said the visit reflects India's commitment to strengthening maritime partnerships in the region.

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In a post on X, it said, "Bridges of Friendship: Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet Ships INS Udaygiri, INS Shakti and INS Kavaratti, led by RAdm Alok Ananda, FOCEF arrived at the Changi Naval Base in Singapore as part of their operational deployment to South East Asia. As we celebrate 2026 as ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation, the visit reflects India's commitment to strengthening maritime partnerships in the region in line with its Act East Policy and Vision MAHASAGAR." 🇮🇳🤝🇸🇬 #BridgesofFriendship#IndianNavy’s Eastern Fleet Ships #INSUdaygiri, #INSShakti and #INSKavaratti, led by RAdm Alok Ananda, #FOCEF arrived at the Changi Naval Base in Singapore as part of their operational deployment to South East Asia. As we celebrate 2026 as… pic.twitter.com/NWYAobtZqj — India in Singapore (@HCI_Singapore) July 2, 2026

Joint Naval Drill with Thailand

Earlier on July 1, Indian Naval Ships Udaygiri, Shakti and Kavaratti of the Eastern Fleet participated in PASSEX- an ad-hoc joint naval drill conducted by allied or friendly navies when their paths cross at sea- with HTMS Chao Phraya of the Royal Thai Navy following their visit to Sattahip.

In a post on X, the Indian Navy said, "Indian Naval Ships INS Udaygiri, INS Shakti and INS Kavaratti of the Eastern Fleet undertook PASSEX with HTMS Chao Phraya of the Royal Thai Navy following their visit to Sattahip, Thailand. The exercise provided an opportunity to enhance interoperability between the two Navies, reaffirming their shared commitment to maritime security and regional stability." 🇮🇳🤝🇹🇭 ⚓#BridgesofFriendship Indian Naval Ships #INSUdaygiri, #INSShakti and #INSKavaratti of the Eastern Fleet undertook #PASSEX with HTMS Chao Phraya of the #RoyalThaiNavy following their visit to Sattahip, Thailand. The exercise provided an opportunity to enhance… https://t.co/S4llQMPJza pic.twitter.com/AId1iy63ry — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) July 1, 2026

Earlier on June 28, the three ships arrived at Sattahip, Thailand, as part of the Indian Navy's Operational Deployment. The ships, led by Rear Admiral Alok Ananda, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, were received by the Royal Thai Navy. The port call is part of India's continued maritime engagement with South East Asian nations and reflects the close and longstanding maritime partnership between India and Thailand, an official statement said. (ANI)