Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi was accorded a Guard of Honour in New Delhi. She will hold bilateral talks with PM Modi during her 3-day visit for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit, which coincides with a $12.5 billion investment pledge by Japanese firms.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Thursday was accorded the ceremonial Guard of Honour upon her arrival at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Takaichi was flanked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She will later engage in bilateral talks with PM Modi.

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Japan on Thursday expressed their excitement to visit India as Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi arrived in New Delhi. In a post on X, the Japanese Cabinet Public Relations Officer said, "Our heartfelt thanks for your warm welcome. We are very much excited to be visiting India!"

Earlier on Wednesday, Union MoS of Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh received Takaichi upon arrival. In a post on X, he said, "Privileged to receive and welcome Her Excellency Sanae Takaichi, Prime Minister of Japan, on behalf of the Govt of India, on her arrival at Palam Technical Airport, New Delhi, late this evening, on a 3-day visit to India where her engagements include the "15th India-Japan Annual Summit". The visit assumes special significance in the backdrop of growing strategic partnership between the two countries."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Sanae Takaichi to India, saying he was "delighted" to host her on her first visit to the country and looked forward to discussions aimed at further strengthening the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. In a post on X following Takaichi's arrival in New Delhi, where she is currently on a three-day official visit to India, Prime Minister Modi said the two leaders would hold wide-ranging discussions covering bilateral and regional issues.

Japanese Firms to Invest $12.5 Billion

Meanwhile, Japanese Medi reported that Japanese private companies are set to inject a massive $12.5 billion into the rapidly growing Indian market through approximately 120 cooperation agreements at the 16th Japan-India Annual Summit, coinciding with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's first official visit to New Delhi on Thursday.

In a post on X, Japan's Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Masanao Ozaki, who arrived in New Delhi along with PM Takaichi, noted that over 150 companies will be participating in the Japan-India Economic Forum, adding that it will strengthen government-to-government relations in areas such as security and economic security. (ANI)