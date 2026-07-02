Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi was accorded a formal welcome and a ceremonial guard of honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan. She is on a 3-day visit for the '15th India-Japan Annual Summit' to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two nations.

Japanese Prime Minister was accorded a formal welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapti Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday. The Japanese PM was also accorded the cermonial guard of honour. During the reception PM Modi introduced his cabinet colleagues and other dignatries to the Japanese PM.

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Japan on Thursday expressed their excitement to visit India as Takaichi arrived in New Delhi. In a post on X, the Japanese Cabinet Public Relations Officer said, "Our heartfelt thanks for your warm welcome. We are very much excited to be visiting India!"

Japanese PM Arrives for 3-Day Visit

Earlier on Wednesday, Union MoS of Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh received Takaichi upon arrival. In a post on X, he said, "Privileged to receive and welcome Her Excellency Sanae Takaichi, Prime Minister of Japan, on behalf of the Govt of India, on her arrival at Palam Technical Airport, New Delhi, late this evening, on a 3-day visit to India where her engagements include the "15th India-Japan Annual Summit". The visit assumes special significance in the backdrop of growing strategic partnership between the two countries."

'Delighted to Host You': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Sanae Takaichi to India, saying he was "delighted" to host her on her first visit to the country and looked forward to discussions aimed at further strengthening the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

In a post on X following Takaichi's arrival in New Delhi, where she is currently on a three-day official visit to India, Prime Minister Modi said the two leaders would hold wide-ranging discussions covering bilateral and regional issues. "A very warm welcome to India, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. We are delighted to host you on your first visit to India and I look forward to our wide-ranging discussions tomorrow that will further deepen the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership," the PM said in his post. "Through our joint efforts, we will continue to advance peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond," he added. (ANI)