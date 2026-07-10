EAM S Jaishankar met with the Indian diaspora in Oman, praising their role in strengthening bilateral ties. His visit is part of a tour of Gulf nations and will be followed by trips to New York for a UNSC campaign and Brussels for an EU meeting.

Jaishankar's Multi-Nation Tour External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Oman and was received by Ahmed Al Maskari, Director General of the Omani Foreign Ministry. Jaishankar is on an official visit to Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman from July 5-10. During the visit to these countries, he will be meeting with his counterparts and the leadership. The visit will focus on enhancing our bilateral relations with the four countries and also provide an opportunity to exchange views on regional developments and issues of mutual interest. Talks in Kuwait Before arriving in Oman, Jaishankar visited Kuwait on July 9, where he held talks with Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on the impact of the Gulf conflict and reviewed bilateral cooperation across key sectors, expressing confidence that the India-Kuwait Strategic Partnership would continue to strengthen.In a post shared on X, Jaishankar said, "A pleasure to meet FM Kuwait Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. Discussed the impact of the Gulf conflict on the region and beyond. Conveyed appreciation for ensuring the well-being of the Indian community." "We jointly assessed our cooperation focusing on energy, trade, investments, defence, technology, food security and health domains. Confident that our Strategic Partnership will continue to strengthen in the times to come," he added. Upcoming Visits to US, Belgium He is also set to visit New York and Brussels as part of his multi-nation visit. As per the MEA, for the US leg, EAM will visit New York on July 13 to launch India's official campaign for the UN Security Council tenure 2028-29. Later, he will attend the 3rd India-EU Trade and Technology Council meeting and interact with his EU and Belgian counterparts in Brussels on July 14-15. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met the members of the Indian diaspora as a part of his multi-nation visit currently underway. He lauded their contributions to society and towards strengthening the partnership between New Delhi and Muscat. In a post on X, he said, "A good interaction with members of the Indian diaspora in Oman this morning. Their enthusiasm in strengthening India - Oman relations was palpable. Appreciated their many contributions to society as well as to partnership." Indian Ambassador to Oman, Prashant Pise and Aseem R Mahajan, Additional Secretary (Gulf) were among those present during the talks with the members of the Indian diaspora.A good interaction with members of Indian diaspora in Oman this morning. Their enthusiasm in strengthening India - Oman relations was palpable. Appreciated their many contributions to the society as well as to 🇮🇳 🇴🇲 partnership. pic.twitter.com/D8pGvlUzVi — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 10, 2026External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Oman and was received by Ahmed Al Maskari, Director General of the Omani Foreign Ministry. Jaishankar is on an official visit to Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman from July 5-10. During the visit to these countries, he will be meeting with his counterparts and the leadership. The visit will focus on enhancing our bilateral relations with the four countries and also provide an opportunity to exchange views on regional developments and issues of mutual interest.Before arriving in Oman, Jaishankar visited Kuwait on July 9, where he held talks with Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on the impact of the Gulf conflict and reviewed bilateral cooperation across key sectors, expressing confidence that the India-Kuwait Strategic Partnership would continue to strengthen.In a post shared on X, Jaishankar said, "A pleasure to meet FM Kuwait Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. Discussed the impact of the Gulf conflict on the region and beyond. Conveyed appreciation for ensuring the well-being of the Indian community." "We jointly assessed our cooperation focusing on energy, trade, investments, defence, technology, food security and health domains. Confident that our Strategic Partnership will continue to strengthen in the times to come," he added.He is also set to visit New York and Brussels as part of his multi-nation visit. As per the MEA, for the US leg, EAM will visit New York on July 13 to launch India's official campaign for the UN Security Council tenure 2028-29. Later, he will attend the 3rd India-EU Trade and Technology Council meeting and interact with his EU and Belgian counterparts in Brussels on July 14-15. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source