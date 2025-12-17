A woman in Dubai recently left her luxury Hermes Birkin bag, valued at Dh100,000 (approximately $27,220), unattended in a public place to test the city's safety.

A woman in Dubai recently left her luxury Hermes Birkin bag, valued at Dh100,000 (approximately $27,220), unattended in a public place to test the city's safety and the result left the viewers across the internet impressed. The video was shared on Instagram by Alisha Hamirani, an Indian national currently living in Dubai.

"I left my 100,000 AED Birkin on the Abra - How do you think it went?" Hamirani wrote in the caption of the post which went viral, sparking a discussion about safety in Dubai.

Before stepping away, Hamirani calmly explains her plan to the camera, “I am going to leave my 100,000 AED (Rs 24 lakh) Birkin bag right here, while we go take an Abra ride from the Gold Souk till Bir Dubai and come back and see if my bag is still here."

She reveals that this wasn’t her first time testing Dubai’s public trust. "Last time I did this, I’d left my Christian Dior bag. It took my husband a year to trust me enough to buy me a gift after that one. Why?,” She says.

With that, she places the luxury handbag down and boards an Abra to Bur Dubai, leaving behind a question that keeps viewers hooked.

As the boat ride continues, the mood subtly shifts. Hamirani films herself mid-journey, admitting that nerves are starting to creep in. “Now we’re at the Bir Dubai Marine Transport Station, and I’m actually starting to get worried if my bag is going to be there at the Gold Souk when we go back,” she says.

She turns to the camera with a message for her husband. “If my husband is watching this video, please remember that I love you, but please scroll up.”

The Abra, she says, was “practically empty,” and a short delay before heading back only heightened the suspense.

Then comes the moment everyone had been waiting for.

As Hamirani walks back toward the spot where she had left the bag, the tension is unmistakable. “Okay, now is the moment of truth,” she says.

Seconds later, relief floods in. The Birkin bag sits exactly where it was placed, untouched. Overcome with emotion, she exclaims, “I see it. Oh my god! Only in Dubai.”

The luxury handbag remained completely untouched.

Comment sections filled with agreement and admiration. “Yes, only in Dubai,” wrote one user.

Another commented, “Many times I keep on forgot Mobil in parks and supermarket but will find in same place after few hours..it's only in Dubai can see.”

A third user wrote, “Only in Dubai - Totally agree. Been there, done that. Forgot my handbag in the parking, hanging on the trolley and drove off. Returned much later to find it right there, as it is!!!”