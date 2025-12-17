Bangladesh's Victory Day was celebrated at its Delhi embassy. High Commissioner M Riaz Hamidullah highlighted the country's youth and stressed the mutually beneficial relationship with India, focusing on shared prosperity, peace, and regional security.

Victory Day Celebrated in Delhi; Envoys Stress Bilateral Ties

Bangladesh's Victory Day was celebrated with a cultural program at the Embassy of Bangladesh in Delhi, India. High Commissioner M Riaz Hamidullah emphasised Bangladesh's commitment to fulfilling its people's aspirations, particularly those of the younger generation, and highlighted the country's young population. Hamidullah stressed that Bangladesh and India share a mutually beneficial relationship, with a focus on prosperity, peace, and regional security. He noted the two countries' mutual interdependence, underscoring the importance of their partnership. He said, "The whole of Bangladesh, and all of us, are committed to fulfilling the aspirations of our people, especially the younger generation. We have a very young demography... We believe our relationship with India is in our shared interest. We have mutual interdependence... We are fully focused on prosperity, peace, and security in the region." The event showcased Bangladesh's rich culture and heritage, celebrating its liberation and independence. The High Commissioner's remarks reflected Bangladesh's dedication to advancing its people's interests and strengthening ties with India.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extended his greetings to Bangladesh. In a post on X, he said, "Greetings to Foreign Affairs Adviser Mohammad Touhid Hossain, the Interim Government and the people of Bangladesh on Bijoy Dibosh."

Annual Exchange of War Veterans Marks Occasion

The High Commission of India in Bangladesh said that on the 54th anniversary of the Liberation War, eight valiant Muktijoddhas and two serving officers of the Bangladesh Armed Forces arrived in India on 14 December 2025 to participate in Vijay Diwas celebrations at Kolkata.

Similarly, eight Indian War Veterans and two serving officers of the Indian Armed Forces reached Dhaka on 15 December 2025 to participate in Bangladesh's Victory Day celebrations.

To commemorate the Liberation War of 1971, India and Bangladesh invite each other’s War Veterans and serving officers to participate annually in the Victory Day celebrations.

Nationwide Commemorations in Bangladesh

Bangladesh on Tuesday celebrated the 54th anniversary of its victory against Pakistan in the liberation war with India's support, and to mark the solemn moment, 54 paratroopers parachuted from the sky to the ground.

December 16 is also observed as Vijay Diwas in India, marking the end of a nine-month war against Pakistan in 1971, where Indian forces and Mukti Bahini secured victory, leading to East Pakistan's liberation and the birth of Bangladesh.

Victory Day is being celebrated across Bangladesh through various programmes. Tributes have been paid to the martyrs of the Liberation War from the morning, and people from all walks of life have laid wreaths at the National Martyrs' Memorial in Savar, near Dhaka.