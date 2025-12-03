Red-pill podcaster and self-proclaimed “masculine” influencer Andrew Tate sparked outrage online by making targeted comment about Indians on X, saying that they do not respect the law anywhere in the world except Dubai.

Red-pill podcaster and self-proclaimed “masculine” influencer Andrew Tate sparked outrage online by making targeted comment about Indians on X, saying that they do not respect the law anywhere in the world except Dubai. The influencer, who frequently courts controversy and faces several criminal allegations across countries, wrote on X, “You're going to live amongst Indians if you live in Canada. You're going to live amongst Indians if you live in USA. You're going to live amongst Indians if you live in England. You're going to live amongst Indians if you live in Dubai. But Dubai is the only place they respect the law."

Tate’s distasteful comments instantly drew sharp backlash as social media users dragged him for lecturing others on “respecting the law” while he himself remains embroiled in human trafficking cases, propaganda-fuelled course allegations and mounting legal scrutiny.

A user wrote, "You're being criminally investigated in the US. You're being criminally investigated in the UK. You're being criminally investigated in Romania. But Dubai is the only place that will house a scumbag like you."

Another user commented, “See who is talking about respecting the law!!!”

A third user countered Tate and wrote, “Who are the most successful engineers, doctors, CEOs, founders and developers in Canada? Indians. Who are the most successful engineers, doctors, CEOs, founders and developers in USA? Indians. Who are the successful engineers, doctors, CEOs, founders and developers in Dubai? Indians!”

Who are the most successful engineers, doctors, CEOs, founders and developers in UK?…

Netizens were quick to remind Tate of his own criminal past records.

A user wrote, "You should be the last person to talk about respecting the law of the land."

"Facing criminal charges in three countries and preaching about respecting law"

"The world literally runs on Indian doctors, Indian engineers, Indian founders, Indian scientists, Indian developers while you sit online performing your circus act."

"Rather live amongst Indians than live with your hairline"

"Maybe if you followed the law as well as Indians do, you wouldn't be stuck in Romania facing human trafficking charges right now. Sit this one out, prisoner."

"If Indians are everywhere, maybe the question is not ‘why are there so many Indians abroad,’ but ‘why do so many countries rely on Indian labor, intelligence and entrepreneurship?’ Presence follows demand."

“Bro discovered Indians exist worldwide and had a meltdown”