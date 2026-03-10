A senior UAE diplomat said India could help ease the Iran-Israel conflict, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strong regional influence and respect across the Gulf. His credibility with both Iran and Israel could encourage dialogue and potentially help broker a peaceful resolution to the escalating crisis.

As tensions escalate in the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict, a senior United Arab Emirates diplomat has suggested that India could play a decisive role in bringing the war to an end. Hussain Hassan Mirza, the UAE’s first ambassador to India, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s diplomatic influence in the region could help de-escalate the crisis.

Mirza emphasized that Modi enjoys widespread respect not only among political leaders in the Gulf but also among business communities and the public across the region. According to him, that credibility could give India unique leverage in encouraging dialogue between Iran and Israel.

Highlighting Modi’s diplomatic standing, Mirza said, “One phone call from Mr Modi to the counterparts in Iran and Israel can solve this issue, can end this issue. One phone call.”

The envoy also clarified that the UAE does not want to be drawn directly into the conflict. Abu Dhabi, he said, will not allow its territory to be used as a military launching pad by either side in the war. Mirza stressed that there is “no reason” for the UAE to become involved in the fighting and that the country prefers to maintain neutrality while supporting diplomatic solutions.

The UAE occupies a delicate geopolitical position in the Middle East. It maintains ties with Israel under the Abraham Accords while also sharing regional proximity and relations with Iran. Because of this balance, the country believes it could potentially help facilitate negotiations rather than take sides in the conflict.

Mirza also expressed concern that the war is unfolding on the soil of countries in the region, calling the situation unacceptable and urging efforts to prevent further escalation. Meanwhile, hostilities between Iran and Israel continue, with fresh strikes and mounting casualties highlighting the urgency for diplomatic intervention.

Against this backdrop, the UAE diplomat’s remarks underline the growing expectation that influential global leaders, including Modi, could help steer the crisis toward dialogue and eventually a ceasefire.

