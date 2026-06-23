Israel and Lebanon will hold a fifth round of US-mediated talks in Washington to discuss political and military issues. The aim is a peace agreement, but talks are complicated by a fragile ceasefire and statements from leaders like Netanyahu and Trump.

Amid the ongoing tensions in the region, Israel and Lebanon are set to engage in another round of talks in Washington DC on Tuesday (local time). Citing a State Department official, CNN reported that this fifth round of US-mediated talks will comprise sessions on political and military issues, as Washington aims to make progress on a "comprehensive peace and security agreement," following the conclusion of the first round of negotiations regarding the 14-point MoU between the US and Iran.

The meetings come amid a recently renewed ceasefire in Lebanon, where deadly violations by Hezbollah and Israel have threatened to derail the US-Iran negotiations. This fifth round of US-mediated talks will include sessions on political and military issues, as Washington seeks to move forward on a "comprehensive peace and security agreement," a State Department official said.

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US-Mediated Negotiations

The fourth round of face-to-face negotiations between the two sides got underway at the US State Department earlier this month, assembling high-level diplomats from both countries even as active cross-border hostilities persisted. Heading the respective diplomatic groups were Israel's ambassador to the United States, Yechiel Leiter, and Lebanon's representative to Washington, Nada Hamadeh Moawad. Daniel Holler, a senior adviser to Rubio, also took part in the sessions.

Hezbollah Cited as Obstacle

Following the talks, Secretary Marco Rubio asserted that Israel and Lebanon remain capable of securing a peace treaty within a matter of days, pointing to the presence of Hezbollah as the sole barrier to an agreement. He further observed: "Israel has no territorial claims in Lebanon. Hezbollah is the impediment. There is no Hezbollah without Iran."

Netanyahu's Stance and Diplomatic Friction

The talks come amid the standoff in Lebanon, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu disregarded the US-Iran MoU and reaffirmed his resolve to protect his nation and citizens, asserting that the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) will remain in the security zone in southern Lebanon, even as the quadilateral meeting in Switzerland agreed to form a "de-confliction zone" to cease the hostilities in Lebanon. "No matter what happens in the talks, with an agreement, without an agreement, I pledge to you that Iran, as long as I'm Prime Minister, will never have a nuclear weapon. Never. As long as I am the Prime Minister of Israel, I will not let that happen. As long as we need to protect our people, we will remain in the security zone in South Lebanon. No country would be asked to do otherwise," he said.

Responding to this, when asked how he would ensure that the Israeli PM doesn't sabotage the negotiations regarding the 14-point MoU, Trump refused to inform his plan but recognised himself as a "problem solver." "I'm not going to tell you what I'm going to do, but it gets solved. I'm a problem solver. I get problems solved real fast, including with Bibi," Trump told reporters.

This diplomatic friction arises amid growing discord between Washington and Jerusalem concerning Israel's ongoing military campaign in Lebanon. Trump has cautioned that these actions threaten to destabilise the memorandum of understanding established with Iran last week following extensive diplomatic efforts. (ANI)