Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    On Gandhi's birth anniversary, UN chief Antonio Guterres urges people to shun violence

    In June 2007, the United Nations General Assembly marked October 2 as International Day of Non-violence. Gandhi was India's one of most important freedom fighters. He led the non-violence movement against the British.

    On Gandhi's birth anniversary, UN chief Antonio Guterres urges people to shun violence AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 2, 2022, 9:49 AM IST

    On the occasion of his 153rd birth anniversary, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday urged people to shun violence by following Mahatma Gandhi's principles of Ahimsa (non-violence). Mahatma Gandhi's birthday is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence.

    In a tweet, the UN Chief said, "On the International Day of Non-Violence, we celebrate Mahatma Gandhi's birthday & values of peace, respect & the essential dignity shared by everyone. We can defeat today's challenges by embracing these values & working across cultures & borders to build a better future."

    Also read: Gandhi Jayanti 2022: PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge pay tribute at Rajghat

    Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, popularly known as Mahatma Gandhiji, a great leader of India who gave his life for the country, was born on 2nd October 1869. This day is celebrated with great pleasure every year to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation as well as to remember his values, principles and philosophy.

    In June 2007, the United Nations General Assembly marked October 2 as International Day of Non-violence. Gandhi was India's one of most important freedom fighters. He led the non-violence movement against the British.

    Gandhi studied law and went to South Africa to represent a client. After returning to India, he joined the Indian National Congress. He fought for women's rights and caste discrimination. He also led nationwide campaigns for peasants, labourers and farmers.

    Also read: Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Here are 10 inspirational quotes by Mahatma Gandhi

    After 21 years of Gandhi's death, Great Britain released a stamp to honour him. Gandhiji never won a Nobel Peace Prize, but he was nominated 5 times.

    Only Gandhiji has been the first and only Indian to have been honoured with the title 'Time Person of the Year' in 1930.

    Many world leaders like Dalai Lama, Nelson Mandela and John Lennon consider Gandhiji their ideal. This is because he fought for freedom from the British, but he also fought against social issues like caste discrimination, women's rights, etc.

    Last Updated Oct 2, 2022, 9:49 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    At least 129 dead in stampede, riot at football match in Indonesia: Check details AJR

    At least 129 dead in stampede, riot at football match in Indonesia: Check details

    How India sank Chinese attempts to torpedo AUKUS submarine deal

    How India sank Chinese attempts to torpedo AUKUS at IAEA

    Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif home debugged to avoid further audio leaks gcw

    Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif's home 'debugged' to avoid further audio leaks

    'Wear undergarments': Pakistan International Airlines issues strange 'dresscode' for cabin crew AJR

    'Wear undergarments': Pakistan International Airlines issues strange 'dresscode' for cabin crew

    19 killed after suicide bomb blast in Kabul Educational Centre: Report AJR

    19 killed after suicide bomb blast in Kabul Educational Centre: Report

    Recent Stories

    Vikram Vedha Box Office collection day 2: Pace of Hrithik Roshan Saif Ali Khan starrer remains sluggish on Saturday drb

    Vikram Vedha Box Office: Pace of Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan-starrer remains sluggish on Day 2

    At least 129 dead in stampede, riot at football match in Indonesia: Check details AJR

    At least 129 dead in stampede, riot at football match in Indonesia: Check details

    Gandhi Jayanti 2022: PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge pay tribute at Rajghat AJR

    Gandhi Jayanti 2022: PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge pay tribute at Rajghat

    Are you being gaslighted in your relationship Here are some ways to recognise and deal with it sur

    Are you being gaslighted in your relationship? Here are some ways to recognise and deal with it

    Gandhi Jayanti 2022 Wishes messages WhatsApp Facebook status to share with your loved ones gcw

    Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Wishes, messages, WhatsApp/Facebook status to share with your loved ones

    Recent Videos

    5G is in India PM Modi gets demo of Jio new technology from Akash Ambani gcw

    5G is in India: PM Modi gets demo of Jio's new technology from Akash Ambani

    Video Icon
    Womens Asia Cup 2022: It was Deepti Sharma awareness that she took the bails off - India Harmanpreet Kaur on Charlie Dean run out during England ODIs-ayh

    'It was Deepti's awareness that she took the bails off' - Harmanpreet on Charlie's run out

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets-ayh

    LLC 2022: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing - gps

    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/1st T20I: Felt good getting those wickets early - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Felt good getting those wickets early' - Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon