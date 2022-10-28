Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    On Elon Musk's 'bird is freed' tweet, EU digital chief says, 'bird will fly by our laws'

    EU official Thierry Breton tweeted a video of himself and Musk from May of this year, in which they both indicated agreement on the EU digital media regulation. The discussion occurred weeks after Elon Musk decided to pay $44 billion to acquire the social networking firm.

    On Elon Musk's 'bird is freed' tweet, EU digital chief says, 'bird will fly by our laws' - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 28, 2022, 4:40 PM IST

    The European Union's (EU) commissioner for Internal Market, Thierry Breton, warned Tesla CEO Elon Musk hours after his "bird is freed" tweet on Friday, implying the completion of his takeover of Twitter. Regarding compliance with rules and regulations, the EU official said that Twitter bird must adhere to the bloc's norms.

    Breton wrote in response to Musk's "bird is freed" tweet, "The bird will fly by our laws in Europe."

     

    Breton also tweeted a video of himself and Musk from May this year, in which they both signed an agreement on the EU digital media regulation. The meeting occurred weeks after Tesla CEO Elon Musk agreed to buy the social media company for $44 billion.

    "That's what he said," Breton Tweeted.

     

    The EU official tells Musk in the video that he has explained the Digital Services Act to him and that it "fits pretty well" with what the world's wealthiest man believes they should do.

    "I believe it is exactly in line with my thinking..." I agree with everything you said," Musk responds, adding that the two had a "great discussion."

    Later, Breton says that if disagreements arise in the future, it is best to "come and discuss."

    However, the video did not show Musk and Breton extensively discussing the EU Digital Services Act, which imposes heavy fines on companies that fail to contain illegal content. Musk has not yet responded to Breton's tweet.

    The Tesla CEO took over Twitter, which included a legal investigation and the firing several top executives along the way, including CEO Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal, and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde. He allegedly accused them of misleading him and Facebook's investors about the number of fake accounts on the platform.

    Musk's "bird is freed" tweet, while a nod to his free speech self, stated that he wants to prevent Twitter from becoming an echo chamber for discrimination and hate.

    According to Bloomberg, Musk intends to take over as CEO himself. According to a source, the world's richest man will likely remain at the helm in the interim but may eventually step down in the long run.

    According to the source, the Tesla CEO also intends to do away with permanent user bans, adding that Musk does not believe in lifelong prohibitions.

    Musk said in May this year that the Twitter ban on former US President Donald Trump was "morally wrong and flat-out stupid" and that he would reverse it. Trump was permanently banned from Twitter shortly after the January 6 US Capitol riots, citing the "risk of further incitement of violence" as the reason.

    Also read: 'Our rules remain the same': India on Twitter ownership change

    Also read: Elon Musk likely to be Twitter's next CEO; plans to do away with permanent user bans

    Also read: Elon Musk closes Twitter deal; here's why Tesla CEO fired CEO Parag Agrawal and other top legal executive

    Last Updated Oct 28, 2022, 4:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Elon Musk likely to be Twitter's next CEO; plans to do away with permanent user bans - adt

    Elon Musk likely to be Twitter's next CEO; plans to do away with permanent user bans

    Elon Musk closes Twitter deal; here's why Tesla CEO fired CEO Parag Agrawal and other top legal executive AJR

    Elon Musk closes Twitter deal; here's why Tesla CEO fired CEO Parag Agrawal and other top legal executive

    Prime Minister Modi dials new UK counterpart Rishi Sunak; FTA comes up in talks

    Prime Minister Modi dials new UK counterpart Rishi Sunak; FTA comes up in talks

    Foreign Minister S Jaishankar to travel Moscow on November 8 - adt

    Foreign Minister S Jaishankar to travel Moscow on November 8

    Elon Musk visits Twitter headquarters carrying a sink ahead of takeover deadline; here's why - adt

    Elon Musk visits Twitter headquarters carrying a sink; here's why

    Recent Stories

    Viral video: Desi couple performs bike stunt for the pre-wedding shoot - gps

    Viral video: Desi couple performs bike stunt for the pre-wedding shoot

    Halloween 2022: Do you ghost people? Follow these tips to get rid of this toxic trait sur

    Halloween 2022: Do you ghost people? Follow these tips to get rid of this toxic trait

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Road to semis becomes tougher after rain washes out Australia vs England at MCG snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Road to semis becomes tougher after rain washes out Australia vs England at MCG

    football europa league man united vs sheriff fans slam pundits and ex-players for criticising Antony anturny 360 degree spin snt

    Man United fans slam pundits & ex-players for criticising Antony's 360 degree spin display against Sheriff

    Did Parvathy Thiruvothu announce her pregnancy Here is everything you need to know drb

    Did Parvathy Thiruvothu announce her pregnancy? Here’s everything you need to know

    Recent Videos

    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Thief offers prayers to deity before temple robbery

    Viral video: Thief offers prayers to deity before temple robbery

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, India vs Netherlands, IND vs NED: I try to put a lot of pressure on myself during practice session - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'I try to put a lot of pressure on myself during practice session' - Suryakumar

    Video Icon
    Travel Neral Matheran Toy Train is back Check train timings, features

    Neral-Matheran Toy Train is back! Check timings, features

    Video Icon