On Elon Musk's 'bird is freed' tweet, EU digital chief says, 'bird will fly by our laws'

The European Union's (EU) commissioner for Internal Market, Thierry Breton, warned Tesla CEO Elon Musk hours after his "bird is freed" tweet on Friday, implying the completion of his takeover of Twitter. Regarding compliance with rules and regulations, the EU official said that Twitter bird must adhere to the bloc's norms.

Breton wrote in response to Musk's "bird is freed" tweet, "The bird will fly by our laws in Europe."

Breton also tweeted a video of himself and Musk from May this year, in which they both signed an agreement on the EU digital media regulation. The meeting occurred weeks after Tesla CEO Elon Musk agreed to buy the social media company for $44 billion.

"That's what he said," Breton Tweeted.

The EU official tells Musk in the video that he has explained the Digital Services Act to him and that it "fits pretty well" with what the world's wealthiest man believes they should do.

"I believe it is exactly in line with my thinking..." I agree with everything you said," Musk responds, adding that the two had a "great discussion."

Later, Breton says that if disagreements arise in the future, it is best to "come and discuss."

However, the video did not show Musk and Breton extensively discussing the EU Digital Services Act, which imposes heavy fines on companies that fail to contain illegal content. Musk has not yet responded to Breton's tweet.

The Tesla CEO took over Twitter, which included a legal investigation and the firing several top executives along the way, including CEO Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal, and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde. He allegedly accused them of misleading him and Facebook's investors about the number of fake accounts on the platform.

Musk's "bird is freed" tweet, while a nod to his free speech self, stated that he wants to prevent Twitter from becoming an echo chamber for discrimination and hate.

According to Bloomberg, Musk intends to take over as CEO himself. According to a source, the world's richest man will likely remain at the helm in the interim but may eventually step down in the long run.

According to the source, the Tesla CEO also intends to do away with permanent user bans, adding that Musk does not believe in lifelong prohibitions.

Musk said in May this year that the Twitter ban on former US President Donald Trump was "morally wrong and flat-out stupid" and that he would reverse it. Trump was permanently banned from Twitter shortly after the January 6 US Capitol riots, citing the "risk of further incitement of violence" as the reason.

