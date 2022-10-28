'Our rules remain the same': India on Twitter ownership change

Elon Musk has become Twitter Inc's new owner and the self-described free speech absolutist fired top executives, including chief executive Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde.

Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday said that India's expectation of Twitter complying with the country's rules for social media platforms will not change with its takeover by Elon Musk.

Elon Musk has become Twitter Inc's new owner and the self-described free speech absolutist fired top executives, including chief executive Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde.

Also read: Jeff Bezos' wealth on verge of $23 billion drop, one of worst on record

Speaking to reporters, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, "How does it matter to the government who owns what? Our laws and rules are applicable to platforms regardless of who owns it or who doesn't own it."

Musk's claim of allowing free speech on the platform has enthused many, particularly those who were banned by Twitter for violation of rules.

On Friday, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who was banned from Twitter last year for violating its rules on hateful conduct and abusive behaviour, hailed articles about Musk's takeover.

Also read: Elon Musk likely to be Twitter's next CEO; plans to do away with permanent user bans

She re-shared a fan's post in which he asked Elon Musk to restore the actor's account. Musk, who is the world's richest man, had in April made an unsolicited take-it-or-leave-it USD 44 billion takeover offer.

One of the biggest markets for social media companies, including Twitter, is India.

India, a country that offers a huge potential market for all internet giants not just in terms of users but also advertising, has millions of Twitter users.