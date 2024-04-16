Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Heavy rains in UAE: Extensive flooding in Dubai; 18 dead in Oman (WATCH)

    Heavy rains caused widespread flooding and disruption in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), particularly in Dubai, while neighbouring Oman grappled with a rising death toll from severe flooding. The deluge led to submerged highways, abandoned vehicles, flight disruptions, and school closures in the UAE

    Heavy rains in UAE: Extensive flooding in Dubai; casualties in Oman
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 16, 2024, 3:23 PM IST

    Severe rainfall battered the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, triggering extensive flooding and turmoil in Dubai as major highways became submerged and vehicles were abandoned on the roads. Simultaneously, in neighbouring Oman, the death toll from severe flooding escalated to 18, with several individuals still unaccounted for as the sultanate prepared for the brunt of the storm.

    The relentless downpour commenced overnight, inundating streets and creating vast pools of water, while strong winds disrupted flights at Dubai International Airport, a key global travel hub and the operational base of Emirates, a leading long-haul carrier.

    In the midst of the deluge, law enforcement and emergency responders cautiously navigated through the flooded thoroughfares, their flashing emergency lights cutting through the pre-dawn darkness. Occasional bursts of lightning illuminated the sky, occasionally striking the iconic Burj Khalifa, the tallest structure globally.

    Ahead of the anticipated storm, schools across the UAE, comprising seven sheikhdoms, were largely closed, and governmental personnel transitioned to remote work setups where feasible. Despite precautions, some residents ventured outdoors, only to find themselves stranded as their vehicles became immobilized in the unexpectedly deep waters engulfing numerous roads.

    In response to the flooding, authorities deployed tanker trucks to the streets and highways to extract the surplus water. The scarcity of rain in the UAE, coupled with insufficient drainage infrastructure due to infrequent precipitation, exacerbated the flooding crisis.

    Initial reports revealed that Dubai received more than 30 millimetres (1 inch) of rainfall in the morning, with forecasts projecting up to 128 mm (5 inches) throughout the day. Additionally, rainfall was reported in Bahrain, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

    Meanwhile, in Oman, positioned on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula, the National Committee for Emergency Management disclosed on Tuesday that the death toll from heavy rains had risen to 18. Among the casualties were 10 schoolchildren who were swept away in a vehicle alongside an adult. Leaders from across the region extended condolences in response to the tragic incident.

    Last Updated Apr 16, 2024, 3:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sydney church stabbing declared 'terrorist' attack, eyewitness says attacker chanted 'Allahu Akbar' (WATCH) snt

    Sydney church stabbing declared 'terrorist' attack, eyewitness says attacker chanted 'Allahu Akbar' (WATCH)

    Iranian missile strike leaves damage at Nevatim airbase: IDF releases footage (WATCH) AJR

    Iranian missile strike leaves damage at Nevatim airbase: IDF releases footage (WATCH)

    Alarming surge in assaults on Hindu temples in US: Indian Americans move DoJ over rising Hinduphobia

    Alarming surge in assaults on Hindu temples in US: Indian Americans move DoJ over rising Hinduphobia

    Pakistan claims India's hand in 'targeted killing' of Sarabjit Singh's murderer Amir Sarfaraz

    Pakistan claims India's hand in 'targeted killing' of Sarabjit Singh's murderer Amir Sarfaraz

    Chinese company introduces unhappy leave employees can skip work when feeling down gcw

    Chinese company introduces ‘unhappy leave’, employees can skip work when feeling down

    Recent Stories

    Salman Khan house firing: 'NO' Bigg Boss this time? What we know so far RBA

    Salman Khan house firing: 'NO' Bigg Boss this time? What we know so far

    Sports BREAKING: Olympic flame for Paris 2024 lit in Greece's Olympia; WATCH video osf

    BREAKING: Olympic flame for Paris 2024 lit in Greece's Olympia; WATCH video

    UPSC exam results 2023: Sidharth from Kerala gets fourth rank rkn

    UPSC exam results 2023: Sidharth from Kerala gets fourth rank

    Traffic alert! Bengaluru's Hebbal flyover to be closed for four months except for two-wheelers from April 17 vkp

    Traffic alert! Bengaluru's Hebbal flyover to be closed for four months except for two-wheelers from April 17

    Video Katy Perry suffers wardrobe malfunction on 'American Idol'; here's what happened NEXT RBA

    Video: Katy Perry suffers wardrobe malfunction on 'American Idol'; here's what happened NEXT

    Recent Videos

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH) AJR

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon