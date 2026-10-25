Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla engaged in high-level bilateral discussions with international parliamentary leaders from Cuba, Egypt, Belarus, and Russia to strengthen ties ahead of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in New Delhi.

Bilateral Engagements Before the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla held key bilateral discussions with parliamentary leaders from Cuba, Egypt, and Belarus ahead of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum set to open in New Delhi. The bilateral engagements focused on deepening legislative cooperation, boosting economic ties, expanding trade and pharmaceutical linkages, and advocating for the priorities of the Global South.

Meeting first with Ana Maria Mari Machado, Vice-President of Cuba’s National Assembly of People’s Power and the Council of State, Speaker Birla highlighted the shared commitment to international solidarity and capacity-building. Following the meeting, Birla stated that the two leaders "Discussed strengthening parliamentary exchanges, capacity-building and cooperation in healthcare and pharmaceuticals." He emphasised the broader role of multilateral platforms, noting, "Emphasising BRICS’ role in advancing the priorities of the Global South, reaffirmed that closer parliamentary engagement will further strengthen the longstanding bonds of friendship and solidarity between India and Cuba."

Pleased to meet with H.E. Ms. Ana Maria Mari Machado, Vice-President of Cuba’s National Assembly of People’s Power and the Council of State, ahead of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum 2026. Discussed strengthening parliamentary exchanges, capacity-building and cooperation in healthcare and pharmaceuticals. Emphasising BRICS’ role in advancing the priorities of the Global South, reaffirmed that closer parliamentary engagement will further strengthen the longstanding bonds of friendship and solidarity between India and Cuba. #BRICS2026 #BRICSParliamentaryForum — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) October 25, 2026

Strategic Discussions with Egypt

In his discussions with Sameh Shoukry, Member of Parliament and Head of the Egyptian Delegation, Birla recalled the historical ties between both nations, particularly following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Cairo in 2023. Birla stated, "We reflected on the enduring bonds between our two ancient civilisations and the renewed vigour in India–Egypt relations following the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s historic visit to Egypt in 2023." He further detailed their discussions on trade, security, and institutional dialogue, noting that they "discussed avenues to deepen parliamentary cooperation through Parliamentary Friendship Groups and expand collaboration in pharmaceuticals, chemicals and industry. I also conveyed my appreciation for Egypt’s strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack and emphasised the importance of united global efforts to combat terrorism."

Looking ahead to the future of the partnership, Birla added, "I am confident that stronger parliamentary ties will further enrich our longstanding partnership and advance our shared aspirations for peace, progress and prosperity." Glad to meet H.E. Mr Sameh Shoukry, Member of Parliament and Head of the Egyptian Delegation, ahead of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum 2026. We reflected on the enduring bonds between our two ancient civilisations and the renewed vigour in India–Egypt relations following the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s historic visit to Egypt in 2023. We discussed avenues to deepen parliamentary cooperation through Parliamentary Friendship Groups and expand collaboration in pharmaceuticals, chemicals and industry. I also conveyed my appreciation for Egypt’s strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack and emphasised the importance of united global efforts to combat terrorism. I am confident that stronger parliamentary ties will further enrich our longstanding partnership and advance our shared aspirations for peace, progress and prosperity. #BRICSParliamentaryForum #BRICS2026 — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) October 25, 2026

Expanding Ties with Belarus and Russia

Expanding India’s engagement with Eastern Europe, Speaker Birla also welcomed Vadim Ipatov, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Republic of Belarus. During their talks, Birla stated that they "Deliberated on strengthening parliamentary exchanges, sharing legislative best practices and capacity-building, and stronger banking linkages between India and Belarus to facilitate trade and economic growth." He reaffirmed India’s multilateral focus, adding, "India’s commitment to amplifying the voice of the Global South and advancing shared priorities through multilateral platforms, including BRICS, was also highlighted." Looking ahead to an upcoming diplomatic milestone between the two nations, Birla remarked, "As India and Belarus approach the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2027, I am confident that closer parliamentary engagement, stronger economic and financial ties, and greater coordination on global issues will give fresh momentum to our partnership."

Welcomed H.E. Mr. Vadim Ipatov, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Republic of Belarus, ahead of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum 2026. Deliberated on strengthening parliamentary exchanges, sharing legislative best practices and capacity-building, and stronger banking linkages between India and Belarus to facilitate trade and economic growth. India’s commitment to amplifying the voice of the Global South and advancing shared priorities through multilateral platforms, including BRICS was also highlighted. As India and Belarus approach the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2027, I am confident that closer parliamentary engagement, stronger economic and financial ties, and greater coordination on global issues will give fresh momentum to our partnership. #BRICS2026 #BRICSParliamentaryForum — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) October 25, 2026

Meeting with Russian Delegation

Earlier in the day, Om Birla held bilateral talks with the Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, Vyacheslav Volodin, to discuss strengthening India-Russia friendship, parliamentary cooperation and engagement across various sectors, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said. According to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Birla referred to the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia and termed the completion of 80 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries a significant milestone. During the meeting, Birla suggested exploring the possibility of holding the next meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Commission between the Parliaments of India and Russia. Both sides discussed the importance of institutionalised parliamentary dialogue. The two leaders emphasised the need for regular exchanges of parliamentary delegations and promoting dialogue among young and women parliamentarians. They also discussed strengthening bilateral engagement through Parliamentary Friendship Groups. The Parliament of India will host the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum on October 26 and 27 in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan. (ANI)