Netherlands Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen visited India to deepen ties across sectors like energy, technology, and semiconductors. Discussions with EAM S Jaishankar focused on the Strategic Partnership Roadmap and the upcoming India-EU trade deal.

Netherlands and India Strengthen Strategic Ties Across Key Sectors

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Netherlands Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen highlighted the growing partnership between India and the Netherlands, saying the two countries are expanding cooperation across several key sectors, including energy, security, technology, water management and agriculture. Addressing a press conference in the national capital on Sunday, Berendsen said his meeting with Indian counterparts was the sixth engagement between the two sides this year, reflecting the strengthening bilateral partnership.

Berendsen arrived in the national capital earlier on Sunday for a two-day official visit from November 22 to November 23. "It was our sixth meeting this year, which also shows how we are strengthening the partnership between the Netherlands and India," he said. Dutch Foreign Minister said both countries were continuing discussions on issues of mutual importance and exploring further opportunities to deepen their engagement.

"We're cooperating on many topics that are important for both of us, for example, on energy, on security, on technology, on water management and agriculture. We're strengthening the partnership in many ways and in many directions, and we continue the conversation. Also after the sixth meeting, we continue the good cooperation we have and continue to strengthen it," Berendsen said. He also pointed to the changing geopolitical landscape, stressing the importance of cooperation between like-minded countries such as India, the Netherlands and Europe.

"We also discussed today the geopolitical situation and it's of course the changing geopolitical landscape that also shows how important it is to cooperate together with like-minded countries like India, the Netherlands and Europe as a whole," he added. Berendsen described the proposed India-EU trade deal as an important step towards strengthening bilateral trade ties. He also highlighted opportunities in the energy transition, particularly the export of green hydrogen from India to the Netherlands and Europe.

"I think the European Union-India trade deal that is on the table and will be signed in December is a crucial step we take in our bilateral trade relations and is benefiting many, not only on products but also, for example, we discussed today as well, on the energy transition, on the export of green hydrogen, for example, from India to the Netherlands and to Europe. So we see many possibilities," he said.

Berendsen also spoke about cooperation in the semiconductor sector, referring to the memorandum of understanding signed with ASML in May. He said both India and the Netherlands saw significant opportunities to work together in strengthening the semiconductor ecosystem. "Cooperation in the semiconductor ecosystem is not only one of the ambitions of India and one of the ambitions of the Netherlands, but we really see the possibilities of teaming up there and cooperating there. ASML is the most strategic European company there is. It's based in the Netherlands," he said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with Berendsen in the national capital, reviewing progress under the India-Netherlands Strategic Partnership Roadmap 2026–2030 and discussing cooperation across several key sectors. In a post on X, Jaishankar said the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in trade, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, digital and cybersecurity, counterterrorism, security, climate, clean energy, agriculture, water, health and culture.