Delhi Police filed a 450-page chargesheet against three men for the gang rape of a 17-year-old at Astha Kunj Park. The investigation includes 55 witnesses, CCTV footage, and phone data, with charges filed under BNS and the POCSO Act.

Delhi Police Files 450-Page Chargesheet in Astha Kunj Gang Rape Case

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Delhi Police has filed a 450-page chargesheet against three accused in the Astha Kunj Park gang rape case, nearly 60 days after the alleged incident in which a 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted at knifepoint on her birthday on September 22. The chargesheet was filed before the Saket Court against the three accused, identified as Asif, Hemant and Mukesh.

According to the details of the chargesheet, police have included 55 witnesses in the case, including the survivor and her friend, who was present during the incident. The police have invoked charges of gang rape, criminal conspiracy, causing hurt and criminal intimidation against the accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Sections 6 and 17 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have also been invoked.

According to sources, the chargesheet includes mobile phone location data of the three accused, CCTV footage showing them moving around the area, call detail records and statements of witnesses. The statement of the survivor's friend has also been included in the investigation. The three accused were earlier arrested by Delhi Police and sent to judicial custody by a Saket court in September.

According to the survivor's statement in the First Information Report (FIR), the incident took place on September 22, her birthday. She had gone to the Kalkaji Temple with her friend, and the two later visited Astha Kunj Park after leaving the temple at around 7 pm. The two girls had bought chips and a bottle of water before entering the park through Gate No. 7. They were sitting on a bench and eating when three men allegedly approached them from behind.

According to the survivor's account, the accused caught hold of her friend and slapped her before snatching both girls' mobile phones. Two of the accused allegedly asked the survivor to move towards a nearby bush. The survivor told them to speak to her and contact her mother, according to her statement. During this time, one of the accused allegedly told another, "Asif bhai, take out the gun." The survivor alleged that Asif took out a black gun and showed it to her. The three accused then allegedly took out knives and led her towards a dark part of the park. According to her statement, Asif asked Hemant to keep watch over her friend. Asif allegedly held a knife against the survivor's neck and raped her. The survivor further alleged that after the incident, Asif called Hemant and said that he would bring Deepu. Hemant then allegedly took her to another nearby location, where she was sexually assaulted again at knifepoint. The third accused was allegedly referred to as Deepu by the other two.