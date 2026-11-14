Jharkhand Congress MLA Bhushan Bara's wife, Joshima Khakha, has dismissed sexual assault allegations against her husband as a political conspiracy, while police have initiated a formal investigation under the POCSO and Juvenile Justice Acts.

Jharkhand MLA Wife Defends Husband Amid Serious Sexual Assault Case

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 14 (ANI): Wife of Jharkhand Congress MLA Bhushan Bara, Joshima Khakha strongly defended the sexual assault allegations levelled against her husband, claiming the matter has been "orchestrated" to damage his growing political popularity. Speaking to ANI, Khakha alleged that the girl was taken away from the house without the knowledge of her own grandparents. "This has been orchestrated involving that girl, just as you are seeing in the media and as is currently being reported. Look, she was taken away from here, and her own grandparents, her grandmother and grandfather, weren't even informed! When they realised she was gone that night, they were left wondering what kind of situation this was," she said. She asserted that the allegations are part of a political conspiracy aimed at maligning his public image. Furthermore, Khakha underlined that the girl was brought solely to educate her and she was indeed studying. She added that the couple has two sons of their own and treat every girl as their own daughter. "They are trying to tarnish my husband’s reputation. The whole of Jharkhand and especially Shivdega, knows his style of working and how his popularity has been growing. He has always lived for others, dedicated to helping people; he is especially fond of young girls. We have two sons of our own, so we treat all these girls as our own daughters. We had brought her here so she could get an education, and she was indeed studying," she said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Hatia, Niraj Kumar, confirmed that a formal criminal investigation has been launched against the legislator following a complaint regarding the minor's stay at his residence. "During her stay, she was subjected to rape. An FIR has been registered. Following the FIR, the standard legal process is underway; this includes a medical examination and the recording of a statement. A case has been registered under the POCSO Act. Sections of the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act have been invoked, along with sections of the POCSO Act," he said. Earlier, the BJP staged a protest in Ranchi against Bara following rape allegations against him, with party leaders demanding his immediate arrest and strict punishment if the charges are proven. Meanwhile, Bara denied the allegations, describing them as a "completely fabricated" conspiracy by his political opponents to tarnish his reputation. "Certain opponents are orchestrating this conspiracy to tarnish our reputation—specifically, to undermine the image we have built, the momentum of our work, and the way we consistently stand by the people. They are doing this solely to defame us...It involves some individuals who were expelled from our organisation, along with other anti-social elements—they are the ones driving this," he told ANI. (ANI)