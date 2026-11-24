Bangladesh has officially rejected former PM Sheikh Hasina's planned return on December 16, warning of arrest if she arrives. The government has increased border patrols and legal threats against her and the Awami League amid high tensions.

Bangladesh Rejects Sheikh Hasina's Return Plan

Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 24 (ANI): Bangladesh has rejected former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s stated plan to return on December 16. Officials say if she tries to come back, she could be arrested. Hasina urged the government in Dhaka to arrange her air transport from Delhi aboard the national carrier, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, and facilitate the necessary travel documentation. Bangladesh government has told foreign diplomats in Dhaka that Sheikh Hasina's Awami League has begun terrorist activities, and that they will be brought under legal action if they try to return. Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir briefed foreign diplomats in Dhaka, explaining the government’s position and the current tough situation. After the briefing, he also talked to reporters and shared details about the government’s stance. "Sheikh Hasina is not an ordinary passenger who can just decide to return to the country. As a convicted person, if she comes back, she will be arrested", Kobir told the reporters after briefing the diplomats. Following her announcement that she intends to return to Bangladesh on December 16th, the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has stepped up patrols along the Bangladesh-India border. She fled to India on August 5, 2024, after the student-led uprising in July that year, and has remained in India since. Her statement has triggered political tension and heightened security measures near the border, while authorities are signalling a firm legal response if she returns. "Desire and reality are not the same thing. The people of Bangladesh have rejected her through the movement. So Bangladesh won’t accept her. If she comes, she will be handcuffed", Kobir added. In light of the evolving situation, meetings were held yesterday with political parties, including the opposition. A meeting was also held with leaders of the National Citizen Party, led by its convenor, to discuss how to prevent Sheikh Hasina from returning to Bangladesh. December 16 is observed as Victory Day in Bangladesh, marking the surrender of Pakistani forces in 1971 and the country's emergence as an independent nation. (ANI)