Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi demands a public congressional hearing with NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang to address serious national security concerns regarding potential links to Chinese intelligence and the security of sensitive American AI technology.

Krishnamoorthi Demands Public Congressional Hearing With NVIDIA CEO

Washington DC [US], November 24 (ANI): US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has demanded a full public congressional hearing with NVIDIA Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang, seeking answers over allegations of Chinese intelligence links and whether sensitive American artificial intelligence (AI) technology may have been compromised. In a post on X, Krishnamoorthi urged House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast to ensure that Huang appears before Congress in a public hearing, arguing that lawmakers and the American public deserve transparency over the national security concerns surrounding the controversy.

"@RepBrianMast, given the extraordinary developments today, the House must hold a full public hearing with Jensen Huang. Congress and the American people deserve answers about what information Chinese intelligence may have obtained from Huang and whether advanced American AI technology was compromised. Jensen Huang should answer these questions in public, not just behind closed doors," Krishnamoorthi said. His demand comes amid growing scrutiny of NVIDIA and its leadership over allegations concerning possible Chinese intelligence links and the diversion of advanced American semiconductor products for military applications in China.

House Democrat leader Chuck Schumer said, "The Trump Administration’s rush to reinstate Jensen Huang underscores the need for Congress to act. Trump is putting his own financial interests and the needs of his billionaire buddies before our national security, emphasizing that he’s learned nothing from his resounding election defeat. Democrats will wield their full power to investigate any wrongdoing by the Trump Administration, Jensen Huang, other NVIDIA executives, and anyone selling out our national security for financial gain. We'll also work on a bipartisan basis to continue advancing policies that stop the flow of our most powerful technology to the Chinese military and other adversaries."

The controversy has also intensified following NVIDIA's decision to reinstate Huang as its President and Chief Executive Officer, alongside his return to the company's Board of Directors. The development has drawn attention to US President Donald Trump's reported intervention in the company's leadership decisions and his public statements supporting Huang. Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance welcomed Huang's return to the company's leadership, writing in a post on X, "Welcome back Jensen."

According to a Financial Times report, disclosures of Trump's investment portfolio through the end of September indicated that his NVIDIA holdings had potentially increased in value by approximately USD 15 million. Trump subsequently acknowledged speaking to NVIDIA's board regarding Huang's position. Speaking to CNBC, he was asked whether he had assured the company's board that Huang would not face prosecution. "I didn't use the word 'prosecuted', but I said that we believe--and I put out a statement; I think you probably saw that--we believe he's fine. He's absolutely fine. I gave them enough assurance," Trump said. Asked about recommending Huang's reinstatement, Trump added, "If I thought that he did something wrong, I wouldn't be recommending to his board to hire him."

Meanwhile, US lawmakers have maintained that NVIDIA's internal investigation and the board's decision to reinstate Huang do not resolve the broader national security concerns. The House Select Committee on China, the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and the House Foreign Affairs Committee are seeking answers from Huang and other company officials regarding the alleged smuggling of NVIDIA products, their potential diversion for Chinese military purposes and their role in advancing China's AI capabilities. In a joint statement, Committee Chairmen John Moolenaar (R-MI), Rick Crawford (R-AR) and Brian Mast (R-FL) said the company's internal review was insufficient to address the national security questions. "The NVIDIA board's brief internal investigation and reinstatement of Jensen Huang do not erase the national security threats and questions that must be addressed. Jensen Huang and Tim Teter have confirmed they will appear for their transcribed interviews on December 1 and December 2 as previously planned," the lawmakers said. They added that the committees remained committed to investigating the alleged mass smuggling of NVIDIA products and their potential use in strengthening China's military and technological capabilities. "We remain committed to getting answers on the mass smuggling of NVIDIA products, their diversion for Chinese military purposes, and their key role in advancing our foremost adversary's AI capabilities," the statement added.

NVIDIA announced on Monday that Huang had been reinstated with immediate effect as its President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the company's Board of Directors. According to a statement from NVIDIA's Board of Directors, the decision followed a series of discussions and meetings with Huang. The board voted unanimously in favour of his reinstatement, stating that it was satisfied with his candour and ability to lead the company. Following his return to NVIDIA's headquarters in Santa Clara, California, Huang addressed employees and apologised for the uncertainty surrounding the company. "This is my first day of work. I don't have a computer, so the IT department is going to give me a new PC. I want to thank all of you. I'm terribly sorry for putting all of you through all of this. I've made some very terrible mistakes, and I'm going to work on coming back," Huang told employees. (ANI)