Ahead of the BIMSTEC Security Summit in New Delhi, NSA Ajit Doval held bilateral talks with his counterparts from Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bangladesh, and Myanmar, discussing defence, security cooperation, and key regional and global developments.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Wednesday held a series of bilateral discussions with key leaders from Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bangladesh, and Myanmar ahead of the BIMSTEC Security Summit in the national capital on Thursday.

He held discussions on cooperation across defence and security fronts and exchanged views on key global developments.

Meeting with Sri Lankan Counterpart

NSA Ajit Doval met Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), Defense Secretary of Sri Lanka on Wednesday on the sidelines of the 5th Meeting of BIMSTEC National Security Chiefs. They discussed cooperation on defence, security and maritime issues. They also exchanged views on regional and global security matters.

Talks with Thailand's Security Chief

In his talks with Chatchai Bangchuad, Secretary General of the National Security Council of Thailand, Doval reviewed bilateral security cooperation on the sidelines of the 5th Meeting of BIMSTEC National Security Chiefs. The leaders also discussed further strengthening of the India-Thailand strategic partnership, including through cooperation on intelligence and law enforcement, connectivity, and new institutional mechanisms.

Discussions with Myanmar and Bangladesh

NSA reviewed bilateral security cooperation and exchanged views on regional security matters during his meeting with U Tin Aung San, National Security Adviser of Myanmar today. He also met Brigadier General ( Retd.) Dr. AKM Shamsul Islam, Defence Adviser to Prime Minister of Bangladesh on Wednesday.

About the BIMSTEC Summit

The meeting with key leaders comes as India continues to deepen its partnership across the neighbourhood. The fifth BIMSTEC National Security Advisers' Meeting will be hosted by India and is scheduled to take place in New Delhi on July 16 (Thursday).

BIMSTEC is a key regional organisation that was established on June 6, 1997, with the signing of the Bangkok Declaration. Initially known as BIST-EC (Bangladesh-India-Sri Lanka-Thailand Economic Cooperation), the organisation is now known as BIMSTEC and comprises seven Member States, with the admission of Myanmar on December 22 1997, and Bhutan and Nepal in February 2004. (ANI)