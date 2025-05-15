Former President Trump believes substantial progress in Ukraine peace talks hinges on a direct meeting with Putin. He revealed Putin's initial intent to attend talks in Turkey was contingent on Trump's presence.

President Donald Trump has expressed skepticism about achieving significant progress in Ukraine peace talks without a face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. When asked about his thoughts on the level of Russia's delegation sent to Turkey, Trump stated the importance of a personal meeting between the two leaders.

"Nothing's going to happen until Putin and I meet in person," Trump said. He also revealed that Putin had initially planned to attend the talks but changed his mind when Trump didn't attend. "He wasn't going to go if I wasn't there," Trump explained.

Trump stressed that a meeting between him and Putin is crucial for making progress in the peace talks. "I don't believe anything's going to happen until we get together," he said. However, Trump also acknowledged the urgency of resolving the conflict, citing the high number of casualties. "We're going to have to get it solved because too many people are dying."

Trump on Wednesday said there was a possibility he would head to Turkey for talks on Ukraine if Putin also travelled there.

"I don't know that he (Putin) would be there if I'm not there," Trump told reporters on Air Force One as he flew from Saudi Arabia to Qatar.

"I know he would like me to be there, and that's a possibility. If we could end the war, I'd be thinking about that," he said.

Trump however noted that he was already scheduled to be in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday on the third and final leg of his Gulf tour.

But, when asked about visiting Turkey, he added: "That doesn't mean I wouldn't do it to save a lot of lives."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is already set to travel to Istanbul on Friday.

"Marco is going and Marco has been very effective," Trump said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged Putin to show up in Turkey this week for a face-to-face meeting, warning that a no-show would indicate Moscow's unwillingness to seek peace.

Putin himself has called for negotiations, but Russia has declined to confirm whether he would participate.

Trump vowed to end the Ukraine war immediately on taking office and had put heavy pressure on Zelensky, but has more recently voiced frustration after Russia snubbed an offer for an initial 30-day ceasefire.