Recent US-Iran talks in Islamabad ended without formal agreement but were not deemed a failure. Sources indicate both sides agreed to continue discussions, signaling cautious optimism for diplomacy amid heightened regional tensions. The negotiations focused on de-escalation, though key disagreements over Iran’s nuclear program & sanctions persist.

The recent round of high-stakes talks between the United States and Iran in Islamabad may have ended without a formal agreement, but according to a CNN-News18 report sources told that the negotiations were “not a failure,” signalling cautious optimism for future diplomacy.

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According to the report, both sides have agreed to continue discussions, with a next round of talks already on the table. Despite deep disagreements on key issues, the willingness to stay engaged suggests that diplomatic channels remain active at a critical time of heightened tensions in the region.

The Islamabad meeting, which lasted several hours, focused on de-escalation efforts following weeks of military and political strain involving the US, Iran, and regional stakeholders. While no breakthrough was achieved, insiders indicated that progress was made on certain fronts, helping lay the groundwork for continued dialogue.

Sources emphasised that calling the talks a failure would be inaccurate, with one noting that the engagement was part of a longer process. “Not a failure,” sources reiterated, highlighting that both sides are still exploring pathways to resolve contentious issues, including Iran’s nuclear programme, sanctions relief, and regional security concerns.

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The absence of a final deal reflects the complexity of the negotiations. The United States has been pushing for stricter commitments on Iran’s nuclear activities, while Tehran has insisted on sanctions relief and recognition of its strategic interests. These differences remain unresolved, but neither side appears willing to abandon talks altogether.

Importantly, the decision to continue negotiations comes amid rising tensions following the collapse of earlier discussions and escalating rhetoric around the Strait of Hormuz. In this context, even limited progress is being seen as a positive signal by observers.

The CNN-News18 report underscores that diplomacy between Washington and Tehran is far from over. While challenges persist, the agreement to hold another round of talks indicates that both sides recognise the risks of escalation and the need to keep communication lines open.

As the situation evolves, the focus now shifts to the next round of negotiations, which could determine whether the fragile diplomatic efforts can translate into a more concrete agreement.

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