High-stakes peace talks between the US and Iran in Islamabad have collapsed, ending a rare diplomatic effort to stabilize a regional ceasefire. A reported phone call from Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to the US delegation is said to have hardened Washington’s position, derailing progress.

High-stakes peace talks between the United States and Iran in Islamabad took a dramatic turn after a phone call from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a move that reportedly altered the course of negotiations and contributed to their collapse. The talks, which lasted over 20 hours, were seen as a rare diplomatic opportunity to stabilise a fragile ceasefire in the region.

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According to reports, the negotiations were progressing toward a possible breakthrough before the unexpected intervention. A phone call from Netanyahu to US Vice President JD Vance is said to have “shifted focus” during the discussions, introducing new strategic considerations that complicated the already delicate process.

The Islamabad talks marked one of the most significant direct engagements between Washington and Tehran since the 1979 revolution. Delegations led by JD Vance and senior Iranian officials, including Abbas Araghchi and Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, had gathered with hopes of addressing key issues such as the Strait of Hormuz, sanctions relief, and regional security concerns.

However, deep divisions persisted throughout the negotiations. Iran demanded sanctions relief, the unfreezing of assets, and an end to hostilities in regions like Lebanon, while the United States focused on curbing Iran’s nuclear ambitions and limiting its regional influence.

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Amid these tensions, Israel’s position remained firmly opposed to any agreement that it believed would leave Iran’s capabilities intact. Netanyahu had earlier asserted that the campaign against Iran was “not over yet” and emphasised that Israel would continue its efforts to counter Tehran’s influence and military capacity.

The reported phone call appears to have reinforced Washington’s hardline stance during the final stages of the talks. Analysts suggest that the intervention may have led to a recalibration of US demands, making it harder to reach a consensus with Iran at a critical moment.

Ultimately, the talks ended without an agreement, casting uncertainty over the future of the ceasefire and raising fears of renewed escalation. Both sides blamed each other for the failure, with the US citing Iran’s unwillingness to meet key conditions, while Tehran accused Washington of shifting goalposts during negotiations.

The collapse underscores the complex geopolitical dynamics shaping the conflict, where regional actors like Israel play a significant role in influencing outcomes. It also highlights the challenges of balancing competing interests in a volatile environment where diplomacy and military considerations often collide.

With tensions already high following weeks of conflict, the breakdown of talks has heightened concerns about stability in the Middle East. The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical flashpoint, and any escalation could have far-reaching consequences for global energy markets and international security.

For now, while diplomatic channels remain technically open, the events in Islamabad serve as a stark reminder of how quickly progress can unravel—sometimes with just a single phone call.

Also Read: Iran firm on 'dignity', blames US 'unlimited demands' for failed talks