Norway's Minister of Digitalisation and Public Governance, Karianne Oldernes Tung, on Thursday said that the Nordic country can learn from India's success in scaling digitalisation for its 1.4 billion people, while lauding India's digital transformation efforts at the AI Impact Summit in the national capital.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the summit, Tung said she was deeply impressed by the scale and speed at which India has implemented digital public infrastructure, including digital identity systems, digital wallets, payments, and financial inclusion initiatives. "The work that India has done on digitalisation over the last couple of years--digital ID, wallets, payment, bank accounts for everyone--I'm really impressed by the scaling that you have done here in India with 1.4 billion people. Even a small country like Norway can learn a lot from India on this," she said.

Collaboration and Praise for India's AI Focus

Tung noted that her visit to India was aimed at strengthening collaboration between the two nations, particularly in emerging technologies and governance models. She emphasised the importance of continued cooperation in the years ahead.

Congratulating India on hosting the AI Impact Summit, she praised the country's focus on democratic and inclusive artificial intelligence. "I want to congratulate India on hosting the AI Impact Summit. They've done a great job, and Norway really supports the priority from India on focusing on democratic AI and inclusive AI. Norway is one of the most digitised countries in the world, but we are not satisfied until every country is digitised. That means no country left behind, and that is also a priority of this summit. This has been a good summit so far," she said.

EFTA Agreement to Boost Ties

Referring to the trade agreement signed two years ago between India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries, which include Norway, Tung said the pact provides a strong foundation for deeper cooperation. She pointed out that the agreement covers maritime industries, healthcare, cybersecurity, and digital technologies, with artificial intelligence expected to play a transformative role across these sectors. "The agreement focuses on maritime industries, healthcare, cybersecurity, and, of course, digital technologies. Artificial intelligence will go through all these areas and be important in the coming years. I think here is a good time for Indian and Norwegian collaborations in the years to come," she said.

About the AI Impact Summit

India is hosting the AI Impact Summit 2026 from February 16 to 20. It is anchored in three foundational pillars, or 'Sutras': People, Planet and Progress.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the India AI Impact Expo 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Monday.

The Summit, the first global AI gathering to be hosted in the Global South, has witnessed unprecedented participation, with over 20 Heads of State, 60 Ministers, and 500 global AI leaders. Bringing together policymakers, technology companies, innovators, academia, and industry leaders, the Summit seeks to translate global AI deliberations into actionable development outcomes under the IndiaAI Mission and the Digital India initiative.