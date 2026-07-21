Hailing India as a 'major global player,' North Macedonia President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova called for urgent UNSC reform. During President Murmu's visit, she set a target to triple bilateral trade to $500 million in the next five years.

Calling for urgent reforms in global multilateral institutions, North Macedonia President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova on Tuesday hailed India as a "major global player" and stated that President Droupadi Murmu's historic visit to the European country marks the beginning of a "new and much more ambitious chapter" in bilateral relations.

Addressing a joint press statement in the capital city Skopje during the first-ever state visit by an Indian President to the Balkan nation, President Siljanovska-Davkova emphasised the need for a "more representative" United Nations Security Council alongside India. "We live in a time of serious political changes. The international system is in one of its most serious moments since the Cold War. Longstanding alliances are undergoing transformation, and institutions are fragile. That is why, at this moment, we must resist the temptation to abandon the principles upon which a lasting peace was built," President Siljanovska-Davkova said. "Together with India as a major global player, we see the need for a reform of the United Nations, a more representative Security Council, and a stronger General Assembly."

She further confirmed North Macedonia's intention to join key international initiatives launched by India, including the International Solar Alliance (ISA), the Global Biofuels Alliance (GBA), and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).

Notably, India officially launched its campaign for election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2028-29 term last week, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar outlining the country's priorities, peacekeeping record and commitment to multilateralism.

Strategic Economic Partnership

In a major economic push following the geopolitical talks, President Siljanovska-Davkova announced a strategic commitment to expand commercial ties, setting a goal to more than triple current trade figures. "Our trade in the last year was 133 million US dollars, which is far below the true potential. Together with President Murmu, I expressed my conviction and our shared ambition to achieve $500 million of bilateral trade in the next five years. This is not only an optimistic statement; this is a strategic announcement to work with greater dedication," she noted.

Pitching her country as a strategic hub for Indian businesses looking to enter European markets, she added, "Our country represents a perfect entry point for Indian companies in Europe. We are not only a geographic crossroad; we are also a crossroad for ideas, investments, and opportunities."

Inspirational Leadership and Shared Heritage

The North Macedonian leader lauded President Murmu as an inspirational figure for women and girls entering politics worldwide. "What I would like to point out at the beginning to you as a President--you have shown that the highest functions are to be earned by character and not by privilege. This is a very inspiring example, not only for India but in the world, in many countries. This is an example for all women and girls who would like to enter politics today," President Siljanovska-Davkova remarked.

Highlighting the deep-rooted historical and cultural bonds between the two nations, she invoked the enduring legacy of Mother Teresa as a spiritual bridge connecting India and North Macedonia. "Our two nations are related by one of the biggest humanitarians in the world, Mother Teresa, who was born in Skopje. She dedicated her life to the people of India and became a world citizen... She is, once again, the spiritual bridge between our two nations," Siljanovska-Davkova stated.

Describing India as "one of the largest and most enduring civilizations in the history of humankind," President Siljanovska-Davkova expressed confidence that the decades ahead will mark a dynamic era of political dialogue, trade, and cultural partnership between Skopje and New Delhi.

A New Era in Bilateral Relations

Meanwhile, President Murmu also expressed confidence that the landmark visit would mark a new era in bilateral relations. Highlighting economic cooperation as a fundamental pillar of the partnership, President Murmu noted that both nations have identified multiple key sectors for expanding commercial engagement.

"Economic cooperation is an extremely important pillar of our bilateral relationship. We agreed to promote greater trade and investment and encourage closer cooperation between our businesses. We also agreed to expand our bilateral trade to double its current volume. We discussed cooperation in key sectors, including IT, ITES, agriculture, food processing, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and biotech, tourism, hospitality, and skill-making," she said, adding that the India-North Macedonia Business Forum would provide a strong platform to push these goals forward.

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Skopje on Monday night on the second leg of her three-nation State Visit. (ANI)