Former Indian envoy Sunjay Sudhir asserts that Indians are not fleeing the UAE amid the West Asia conflict. He lauds the UAE's resilient economy and robust defence systems, which have successfully intercepted Iranian missiles and drones.

No Trend of Indians Fleeing UAE: Former Envoy

Former Indian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sunjay Sudhir, said that there was no trend of Indians returning in large numbers amid the West Asia conflict. In an interview with ANI, Sunjay Sudhir lauded the UAE's defence systems, stating that only debris hurt the infrastructure, not the missiles or drones fired by Iran. Recalling the COVID-19 pandemic, he noted the UAE has a "robust and resilient" economy.

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Sudhir said, "The UAE is a robust and resilient economy, so there has never been pressure on people to return. During COVID, Indians did not return in large numbers, though some came back. They come back due to family and other reasons, and then they go back. We have not noticed a trend of people fleeing the country."

"Although Iran has sent more missiles and drones to the UAE than even to Israel, the defence mechanism of the UAE has been so strong that what has hurt people or buildings is debris. It's not the missiles and all. And I think we have to give the country full marks for having the wherewithal to protect infrastructure and people," he added.

Addressing the incidents of drone debris striking buildings in Dubai, he noted, "The world has seen Dubai bounce back several times. In COVID, when connectivity was shattered, Emirates and Etihad Airlines connected the world. Safety and security are key things people associate with Dubai."

Iran Claims Drone Attacks on UAE

The Iranian military has launched drone attacks against United States military installations in the United Arab Emirates, as reported by the state broadcaster Press TV, as a response to strikes initiated by the USA and Israel. The Iranian army confirmed that its forces deployed Arash 2 drones to strike a radar system designed for the detection and identification of missiles and combat drones. The offensive also targeted the UAE's aluminium industry, which Tehran identifies as a critical component of regional military logistics. The army noted that several Arab media organisations had already documented reports of explosions occurring within both Kuwait and the UAE following the strikes. According to Press TV, the Iranian army characterised the strikes as a direct retaliation for US-Israeli assaults on Iran's own industrial hubs.

On Saturday, authorities in Dubai responded after debris from an aerial interception fell on the facade of the Oracle building in Dubai Internet City, the Dubai Media Office confirmed. However, no injuries were reported in the incident. (ANI)