During the 2026 Hangzhou Marathon, a humanoid robot named Hangxing No.2 was deployed to assist traffic police with crowd control and safety alerts. Developed by DEEP Robotics, the advanced robot utilized LiDAR and cameras to autonomously patrol and manage the massive event.

A humanoid robot was deployed with traffic police during the Hangzhou Marathon in China on Sunday, November 1, 2026, to help cops monitor junctions, identify traffic offenses and handle big crowds.

The robot, dubbed Hangxing No.2, was built by Hangzhou-based DEEP Robotics in partnership with local traffic officials, Global Times said. It participated in patrolling at four points surrounding Hangzhou's Huanglong Sports Center in Zhejiang Province. The robot was given the tasks of autonomous patrolling, issuing traffic safety alerts and addressing public inquiries.

The Hangxing No.2 is 178cm in height and is developed based on DEEP Robotics’ DR02 humanoid platform. The robot has an IP66 designation, meaning it’s protected against dust and strong water sprays, the company says. It can also function in temperatures of -20°C to 55°C.

The robot has LiDAR, depth and wide-angle cameras and a 275 TOPS computer, allowing it to follow pre-determined paths and monitor locations beyond the reach of fixed surveillance cameras. It can identify individuals crossing roadways and vehicles pulling out in front of it, making traffic-directing gestures and transmitting safety warnings. The deployment occurred as the marathon had more than 300,000 applications and 36,000 racers competing.

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“The security at marathon is focused on time, the crowd is dense and the tasks are repetitive, so it is a good scenario for the robots to take on first,” Meng Yuan, a spokesperson of DEEP Robotics, told the Global Times.The deployment is also an examination of a typical application model for humanoid robots in traffic control at huge marathon events.

The deployment is part of China’s increasing attempts to employ humanoid robots in public functions, including in security and traffic control. Similar robots were used in April at the Beijing Yizhuang Half Marathon to lead competitors throughout the course.