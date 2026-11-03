Dubai has launched its first-ever 'Work From Park' destination at Al Barsha Pond Park as an alternative to conventional office spaces.

Dubai has launched its first-ever 'Work From Park' destination at Al Barsha Pond Park as an alternative to conventional office spaces. The unique initiative allows freelancers, remote employees and hybrid teams to swap crowded offices and indoor cubicles for open-air workstations surrounded by lush greenery and scenic lake views.

According to Gulf News, the facility officially opened on Monday (November 2), marking the first phase of an initiative aimed at blending professional workspaces with the tranquillity of nature.

Ahmed Mohammed Almarzooqi, Manager of Dubai Public Parks at Dubai Municipality, explained why Al Barsha Pond Park was chosen to host the pioneering project.

"This is the first phase of the Workfrom Park initiative, located at Al Barsha Pond Park. We chose this location because of its strategic setting and the range of recreational facilities it offers, including a pond, jogging track and children's play area," he said, as quoted by Khaleej Times.

Launched by Dubai Municipality in collaboration with flexible workspace platform Letswork and construction firm Group AMANA, the project aims to create a productive yet relaxing environment where professionals can work, hold meetings and unwind without being confined to traditional office settings.

Promoting the concept, Letswork highlighted the experience on its website, describing it as a modern workspace that combines professional convenience with the calming atmosphere of nature.

"It's everything you need from a modern workspace, surrounded by greenery, walking paths, and the peaceful setting of the park. Work, meet, connect, or take a break outdoors, all in one destination," a post on Letswork's website mentioned.

The facility offers a range of amenities, including free outdoor seating arrangements and rooftop workstations equipped with Wi-Fi. Visitors can settle down with their laptops, enjoy views of the pond and work amid the park's greenery without paying for an outdoor workspace.

For those who prefer an air-conditioned setting, the facility also features indoor co-working spaces. An open co-working pass starts at Dh50 per day and includes complimentary coffee.

Highlighting the project's accessibility, Omar Al Mheiri, co-founder and CTO of Letswork, told Gulf News, "Outside is completely free for people to just come, sit and work."

Group AMANA was responsible for constructing the facility, with its business development manager, Mohannad Al-Omari, assuring visitors that the outdoor workstations would have all the necessary infrastructure to support uninterrupted work.

"There will be power, internet, everything, with sockets, so people can be connected in and out," he said, as quoted.

Beyond open-air desks, the workspace also offers bookable meeting rooms and private office suites that can be rented for longer durations, catering to professionals and teams looking for more privacy.