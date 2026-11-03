Two helicopters operated by Fishtail Air and Air Dynasty collided while attempting to land at a high-altitude heliport in Nepal's Everest region. The shocking incident, which resulted in one fatality and another injury, was captured in a video that has since gone viral on social media. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the crash.

Two helicopters collided while coming in to land at a high-altitude aviation hub in Nepal, killing one, the police in the Himalayan nation said in a post on X.

The incident which the police confirmed happened at a heliport in Solukhumbu, 250 km from the capital city Kathmandu, has gone viral on social media after a purported video of the collision surfaced.

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In a statement, Nabin Raja Budhathoki, in charge of Solukhumbu District Police said, “One foreigner is dead on the spot, and another injured person has been taken to the hospital.”