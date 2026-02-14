Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is in Germany to attend the Munich Security Conference 2026. She will engage in high-level roundtables, panel discussions, and hold bilateral meetings with counterparts and heads of multilateral organisations.

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman has landed in Germany to attend the Munich Security Conference 2026. Upon arrival, she was welcomed by the Consul General of India in Munich, Shatru Sinha.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

FM Sitharaman's Key Engagements

In a post on X, the Finance Ministry wrote, "Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt. @nsitharaman is welcomed upon arrival by the Consul General of Munich @cgmunich , Shri @ShatruSinha , at the Munich International Airport, Germany, today." Sitharaman will participate in the Munich Security Conference Roundtable, the post said further, "During her visit in Munich, the Union Finance Minister will participate in the high-level Munich Security Conference #MSC Roundtable and also take part in key panel discussions."

"On the sidelines of the #MSC, the Union Finance Minister will engage in bilateral meetings with Ministers, her counterparts from various countries and heads of various multilateral organisations," the Ministry added.

About the Munich Security Conference 2026

The Munich Security Conference 2026 (62nd MSC) is a major international forum on global security taking place from February 13-15 in Munich, Germany, bringing together over 60 heads of state and government and hundreds of policymakers and experts.

The conference comes at a time of mounting geopolitical tensions across regions. The gathering serves as a key platform for dialogue among global leaders, security experts and strategic thinkers. Leaders are debating how to strengthen NATO, build European strategic autonomy, and adapt collective security frameworks in an increasingly contested and uncertain world.

The forum also provides opportunities for bilateral engagements and multilateral coordination on pressing global issues.

Global Leaders Address Pressing Issues

According to a report by Euro News, the first day saw key speeches from Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz who painted a stark picture of a world order that "no longer exists". French President Emmanuel Macron meanwhile insisted Europe will have to redesign its security framework for a new world and teased a common European nuclear deterrence. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to speak on Saturday and present America's view. (ANI)