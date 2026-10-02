BAPS Hindu Mandir in Paris denies asking for female staff to be sidelined during a visit to the Eiffel Tower. An official inquiry found no such request was made, attributing the incident to operational blunders and miscommunication by tower staff.

BAPS Hindu Mandir of Paris, the first traditional Hindu temple of France, has refuted allegations that it requested the concealment, removal, or exclusion of female staff members during a Hindu religious delegation’s visit to the Eiffel Tower, noting that an official inquiry concluded no such demand was issued.

Official Inquiry Clears BAPS

Addressing the release of the official investigation findings regarding the delegation's visit via a post on X, BAPS reaffirmed its primary focus on the personnel impacted by the surrounding incidents. https://x.com/BAPSParis/status/2105686977609712028?s=20 “Following the publication of the official investigation findings concerning our delegation’s visit to the Eiffel Tower, BAPS wishes first to reiterate its concern for the employees affected by the events surrounding the visit,” it said.

The institution emphasised that it has continuously maintained that it never sought the sidelining of female staff along the visitor pathway. “From the outset, BAPS has consistently stated that it never asked for female employees to be hidden, removed or excluded. The investigation establishes this fact that BAPS made no such request for women to be excluded along the visitor route,” the post said.

The issue arose after certain reports claimed that female workers were sidelined during the delegation’s visit to the Eiffel Tower. According to the inquiry findings cited in the case, a series of operational blunders and miscommunications led to women being substituted or removed from their assigned posts.

BAPS stated its expectation that the clarification would foster a better comprehension of the circumstances and allow all participants to progress respectfully. (ANI)