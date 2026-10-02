Sonal Machchhar, wife of hero pilot Smit Machchhar, recalled being 'devastated' after learning of the mid-air attack. The captain, stabbed by his co-pilot on a flydubai flight, recounted his struggle to PM Modi, explaining how he saved the aircraft.

Sonal Machchhar, the wife of Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, recalled the horrifying moment of learning about the mid-air attack on her husband inside a flydubai flight bound for Tel Aviv, stating that she was left "very devastated" and lacked the immediate “mental capacity” to even comprehend the crisis.

In a conversation with CNN-News 18, Sonal described being overcome with shock upon hearing the news, stating, “I was very devastated. And I didn’t have the mental capacity (to know) how I should react.” She explained that the presence of her loved ones, along with updates provided by Indian authorities, offered crucial comfort during the ordeal. “But as I had my friends and family around me, I was reassured that everything is okay. And very soon, I started getting news that he is stable,” she remarked.

'Hoping he comes back home soon'

CNN-News18 reported that Sonal was able to meet with her husband on Thursday in the hospital in Abu Dhabi, which helped relieve her lingering anxieties about his well-being. Reflecting on the visit, she said, “I met him on Thursday, and that gives me reassurance that he is in the right hands—very good care, under the good care of UAE doctors, military doctors.”

Moving forward, her primary objective is assisting in his healing process, telling the outlet, “And I’m just hoping that he comes back home soon, and I’m going to do everything what it takes for his recovery.”

When asked about the reports that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wished to speak with Captain Machchhar, Sonal indicated that any dialogue should take place directly between them once her husband has sufficiently recovered. She noted to CNN-News18, “I will not be able to talk to Mr Netanyahu. I think Smit is the right person; he should answer to Mr Netanyahu,” adding that “he will definitely talk to him once he is in the right frame of mind.”

'This is the one last push, Smit': Captain recalls attack

Earlier in the day, while speaking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the phone on Friday, Capt Machchhar recalled the moments after he collapsed to the floor following the attack and said his 17 years of flying experience helped him realise that the aircraft was going down. “When I was down on the floor, I sensed that the aircraft was going down. And I knew for sure: ‘This is the one last push, Smit. Just do it. The door is right there.’ Even as blows were still landing on me, I just managed to open it, sir. Then everyone else arrived. The others also played an equal role in this,” Machchhar told the Prime Minister.

The Captain said that while he was consciously telling himself that he was acting for his own survival, he knew deep down that he could not allow the passengers to die. The Prime Minister lauded Machchhar's courage, patience and presence of mind and said his actions had made the entire country proud.

Co-pilot stabbed commander to bring down plane

The September 30 security crisis involved the flydubai flight operating from Dubai to Tel Aviv, where the Omani co-pilot allegedly stabbed the commander in an apparent terror-driven attempt to bring down the plane. The confrontation triggered a steep descent, causing the aircraft to drop approximately 16,000 feet within two minutes prior to the transmission of a hijacking distress signal.

Despite sustaining severe injuries, Captain Smit Machchhar fiercely resisted the assailant. Assisted by flight crew members and passengers who breached the flight deck to restrain the attacker, the crew successfully reasserted command of the aircraft. The plane subsequently touched down safely during an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, ensuring that all 180 occupants disembarked without injury.

Following the mid-air breach, further details regarding the captain's heroics and international investigations have emerged. The service was nearing Israeli airspace when the assault occurred, according to statements given by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to CBS News. The captain managed to repel the co-pilot sufficiently to unlatch the cockpit entry, while two non-duty aviators present onboard successfully assumed control of the plane for its emergency touchdown in Tabuk.

The identity of the flight's co-pilot has not yet been publicly disclosed, though an Omani official verified to CBS News that the assailant was born in Oman and possesses Omani citizenship, even though Muscat has not formally acknowledged his citizenship publicly. The co-pilot on arrest was transferred to the United Arab Emirates.

Consequently, Israeli investigative personnel have been dispatched to the UAE to join the locally led inquiry and assist in ascertaining whether outside parties orchestrated the attack.

(ANI)